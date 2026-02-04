New England Patriots Super Bowl History: Wins, Losses, Appearances and All-Time Record

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks square off on Sunday.

Both of these teams have been in the Super Bowl before. The Patriots have a deep and illustrious Super Bowl history. Let's dive into New England's performances in the big game as well as some of their franchise history.

New England Patriots Super Bowl History

How Many Times Have the Patriots Won the Super Bowl?

The Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most NFL championships all-time with six Super Bowl wins. These wins were not evenly dispersed. It took 42 years for New England to hoist their first Lombardi Trophy. Prior to Tom Brady's arrival on the scene in 2000, the Patriots were a futile franchise and had not won any Super Bowls.

New England Patriots Lost a Lot from 1960 to 2000

The Pats were a member of the AFL for 11 seasons and qualified for the postseason just once. They beat Buffalo in the first round for their first-ever playoff win, but were then ousted by the Chargers in a 41-point beatdown the following weekend.

The Patriots would transition to the NFL in 1970, but it would be another 6 years before Boston got another taste of playoff pigskin. The 1976 Patriots lost on the road to the Oakland Raiders 24-21 in the first round of the playoffs, abruptly ending their first-ever winning season in the NFL.

New England would host their first home playoff game in franchise history 2 years later, after securing the 2-seed in 1978 with an 11-5 record and earning a home date with the Houston Oilers. Houston won handily, 31-14.

Not until January of 1986 would the Patriots reach their first Super Bowl. Head Coach Raymond Berry took over as the interim in the 1984-85 season and put up an 11-5 record in his first full year at the helm in 1985-86. New England reached Super Bowl XX against the mighty, heavily-favored Chicago Bears. The Bears handed New England the 2nd-worst loss in Super Bowl history, taking the championship game 46-10 and capping a storied 18-1 season.

And that was it. The Patriots experienced a sliver of success and then fell back into their losing ways, getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs in 1986-87 and regressing each year, sinking to their low point of 1-15 by 1990.

More than 10 years after their first Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots had an 11-5 season under the legendary coach Bill Parcells in 1996 and reached Super Bowl XXXI versus Green Bay in January 1997. The Pats were once again large underdogs, even more so than against the juggernaut Bears the decade prior.

New England rose to the challenge early, erasing a 10-0 deficit with a couple of touchdown drives to lead 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, however, Green Bay was up 27-14 and never looked back, taking the game 35-21.

A couple more early exits from the playoffs in the following years led to folks using the "same old Patriots" phrase, much like today's fans utter "same old Browns" or "same old Jets."

The Tom Brady Era in New England Results in 6 Patriots Super Bowls

Prior to Tom Brady earning the starting quarterback job in the 2001 season, the Patriots' franchise totals (including their AFL years) were a measly 7 playoff wins in 41 seasons. At the turn of the 21st century, New England had just 2 Super Bowl appearances, which both resulted in blowout losses. Today, they're tied for the most championships in league history. This century belongs to the Patriots, and the Tom Brady era in New England (2000-19) was the most dominant period of professional football in history.

It's 2001. Brady earns the starting job after Drew Bledsoe goes down with an injury and takes his team from 0-2 to 11-5 and becomes the 2-seed in the AFC. The Patriots beat the Oakland Raiders by a field goal in the infamous Tuck Rule game and then defeat the 1-seed Steelers on the road to secure the franchise's 3rd-ever Super Bowl appearance versus the Greatest Show on Turf Rams in February 2002.

Per usual with New England, they came into the Super Bowl as heavy underdogs with few "experts" giving them a chance. C'mon, this Brady guy was a 6th-round pick and a first-year starter. He was just getting lucky, and his fortune was due to run out … or so they thought.

Brady played mistake-free football while his counterpart, Kurt Warner, threw two interceptions. The Patriots went up multiple scores and held on in the 4th quarter for a 20-17 victory as the Rams' furious comeback attempt fell short. It was the first Super Bowl for the New England Patriots' franchise, coming not a moment too soon in their 42nd season.

As we all know now, this championship was no fluke. Two seasons later, in 2003-04, Brady would lead New England to a 14-2 record and a 2nd Super Bowl title. He would repeat that success the following year, again going 14-2 and winning his 3rd ring in his 4th year as starting quarterback.

The Second Wave of Patriots Super Bowl Wins in the Mid-2010s

Not until February 2015 would Brady and the Pats win another one as Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll infamously decided to throw a slant route at the goal line instead of pound the rock with Marshawn Lynch. A Malcolm Butler interception sealed New England's 4th Super Bowl win.

Two years later, Brady had another one, completing the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history by erasing a 25-point deficit against the Falcons and winning 34-28 in overtime. In two more years, the Pats added their 6th Lombardi trophy to the shelf after stifling the high-powered Rams' offense and taking Super Bowl LIII 13-3.

A franchise that waited 42 years for its first championship, then rattled off 6 in the next 18 years, a dynasty unparalleled in all of pro sports save for the Boston Celtics or the New York Yankees in the mid-20th century.

Now 7 seasons removed from their last Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots gear up for their first crack at a championship in the post-Brady era.

New England Patriots Super Bowl Appearances, Wins and Scores

Super Bowl XX (1986): Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Super Bowl XLII (2008): New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLVI (2012): New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Super Bowl LI (2017): New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

Super Bowl LIII (2019): New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 13-3

Super Bowl LX (2026): New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.