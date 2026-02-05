Super Bowl Prop Bets: 3 Best Player Props for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl is inching closer as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet up Sunday night to decide this season's champ.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, there's a lot of noise about Super Bowl novelty prop bets, and rightfully so as those markets are a big part of what makes the Super Bowl unique. But don't sleep on traditional player props.

Using the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's dig into the best player props for the big game.

NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

Best Super Bowl Prop Bets

I covered this one in my favorite Super Bowl rushing prop piece, and I'll run through it again.

Hunter Henry - Receiving Yds Hunter Henry Over Feb 8 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On paper, there aren't many spots to attack this Seattle defense. One area where they've struggled some is defending tight ends, and Henry can take advantage.

In the regular season, Seattle allowed the sixth-most receiving yards per game (63.5) to tight ends as well as the fifth-most catches per game (6.2) to the position. Two weeks ago in the NFC title game, Colby Parkinson recorded three catches for 62 yards against Seattle.

Enter Henry, who has been a steady contributor all season for New England.

For the year, he's put up 45.2 receiving yards per game and logged a snap rate of at least 68% in every contest. He started the playoffs with a bang, going for 64 yards in the Wild Card Round and playing 88% of the snaps. But the combination of poor weather and positive game scripts helped limit Henry to a measly 17 total receiving yards in the Pats' last two games.

The outlook is much rosier this week. Weather is not expected to be an issue, and the Patriots' status as 4.5-point underdogs could lead to a negative game script and more passing volume. Although the Pats lost only three games this year, Henry had at least 66 receiving yards in two of the three defeats.

I'm into the under on Kenneth Walker III's rushing prop. This wager correlates well with that bet and is my favorite longer-shot prop for the Super Bowl.

Most Rushing Yards Most Rushing Yards Drake Maye +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Obviously, the two RB1s are the favorites in this market, with Walker listed at -185 odds and Rhamondre Stevenson at +270. They're favorites for a reason, and Walker (73.5) has a rushing yards prop well above Maye's (37.5) while Stevenson's (49.5) is within shouting distance.

I don't think it's a given Walker has a monster game even with Zach Charbonnet out. Charbonnet got hurt mid-game in the Divisional Round, and Walker's snap rates the past two outings have been just 62% and 63%. In the NFC Championship Game, George Holani was activated off IR and immediately thrust into a fairly significant role, playing 34% of the snaps.

In addition to that, the Pats' defense is a stout unit, and they've been very strong against the run in the postseason, holding the running backs of the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans to 61 combined rushing yards in the first two rounds before keeping the Denver Broncos' RBs to 75 yards.

As for Maye, we know he can scoot, and he's shown big-play upside. He's run for 65 and 66 yards in two of New England's playoff games, and you can make a case that Maye scrambling has been the Patriots' best offense in the playoffs.

It helps Maye's rushing ceiling that New England is a 4.5-point 'dog -- a negative game script could lead to more drop backs and chances to scramble.

This market is another way to bank on the Pats keeping Walker in check, but instead of the -110 odds on Walker's rushing under, we get +650 odds on Maye.

Let's get a little weird.

AJ Barner has become Seattle's tush-push ball-carrier, and I find the odds for him to record at least one rushing yard pretty intriguing.

AJ Barner - Rushing Yds AJ Barner Over Feb 8 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Barner hasn't run the tush push a bunch. On the season, he's got just 11 carries for 16 yards (including the playoffs). However, he's run the ball at least once in nine of 19 games. Plus, he's been pretty good at it, registering at least one rushing yard in all nine games in which he's notched at least one carry.

Seattle showed they trust him to do it in the playoffs, running Barner once against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. That attempt went for two yards.

Given Barner's tush-push success, we can feel good about his chances to get at least one yard if the Seahawks call for the tush push. We just need a tush-push situation to arise and for Seattle to call Barner's number.

That's something I'm willing to back at these plus-money odds.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.