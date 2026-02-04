Super Bowl LX Printable Prop Bet Sheet for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl is often the most-watched American sports event of the year as both casual and hardcore NFL fans tune in to see how the big game plays out.

This year's game pits the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots. By FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, Seattle is favored over New England.

To add to the fun, there are plenty of ways to make your Super Bowl Party more entertaining. FanDuel Research has put together a number of printable sheets that you can hand out to your party guests.

In this article, we'll explore the Super Bowl LX Prop Bet Sheet.

Printable Super Bowl LX Prop Bet Sheet

You can download the FanDuel Research Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet here.

Prop Bet Sheet Rules

The rules for the Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet are simple.

First, download and print the sheet, making sure you have enough for everyone who's playing.

From there, everyone fills out their picks for each prop bet on the sheet before the game. They're all straight forward, two-choice options.

You can choose to have one person hang onto all the sheets to calculate the results, or it may be more fun for everyone to hang onto their own sheet so each participant will remember all the results they are rooting for while watching the game.

At the end of the night, whoever had the most correct answers wins! If there's a tie, the win goes to the person who guessed closest to the correct margin of victory.

