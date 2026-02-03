Super Bowl Best Bets and Props: Best Rushing Prop to Target

It's Super Bowl week as the big game takes place this coming Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are live for Patriots vs. Seahawks, and there are several markets from which to choose. Today, let's focus in on rushing props, and we can take advantage of FanDuel's Tuesday promo for rushing props.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

FanDuel Promo

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “Rushing Yards O/U”, “Alt Rushing Yards”, and/or “Most Rushing Yards” wager for Super Bowl LX taking place on February 8th, 2026! Profit Boost Token expires at 12:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026.

Click here for full terms and conditions.

Super Bowl Best Bets and Props

With Zach Charbonnet out injured, the path is clear for Kenneth Walker III to operate as the Seattle Seahawks' clear RB1. Despite that, I think this line is a bit too high.

Kenneth Walker III - Rushing Yds Kenneth Walker III Under Feb 8 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Walker is in his fourth season, and he's proven to be just okay. For his career, he's averaged 61.3 rushing yards per game. In the 2025 regular season, he ran for 60.4 yards per game. His advanced numbers don't look good, either, as he ranked 32nd this season in rushing yards over expected per carry (+0.18), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

In the Divisional Round, the game where Charbonnet got hurt, Walker had a monster night, racking up 116 rushing yards on 19 carries and scoring three touchdowns. He wasn't nearly as productive in the NFC Championship Game. Versus the Los Angeles Rams, Walker once again handled 19 carries, but he turned them into just 62 rushing yards.

Despite Charbonnet's injury, Walker's snap rate didn't spike too much in Seattle's two playoff games, with Walker playing 62% and 63% of the snaps. In the one full game where Charbonnet was out, George Holani stepped in to a sizable RB2 role, logging a 34% snap rate and operating as the main passing-game RB.

The matchup is a tough one, too. The New England Patriots rank eighth in overall defense, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. So far in the playoffs, they've bottled up running backs, holding the Los Angeles Chargers' RBs to a combined 30 rushing yards, the Houston Texans' backs to 31 rushing yards and the Denver Broncos' running backs to 75 rushing yards.

In a game where Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite, a positive game script could lead to quality volume for Walker, which makes this under scary. But given how strong the Pats' run D has been and that Walker's snap rate wasn't super high the last two weeks, the under is the side I want to be on.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.