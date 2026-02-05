Best New England Patriots Bet for the Super Bowl

It's Super Bowl week! The big game takes place this coming Sunday as the New England Patriots battle the Seattle Seahawks.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are live for Patriots vs. Seahawks, and there are several markets from which to choose. Today, let's focus on the best New England bet for the big game.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best Patriots Bet for the Super Bowl

Hunter Henry is one of my guys for this Super Bowl. I've already written up Henry over 39.5 receiving yards as one of my top Super Bowl prop bets. I also like these +240 odds for him to touch paint.

It's not just me who likes Henry; oddsmakers do, too, as the tight end owns the second-shortest TD odds on the Pats.

Henry offers a sweet combination of a solid role and a really good matchup.

In the regular season, Seattle permitted the fifth-most receptions per game (6.2) to TEs and the sixth-most receiving yards per game (63.5) to the position. They just got burnt by Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson for 62 yards on three grabs in the NFC title game.

We can bank on Henry playing a good amount of snaps. He's logged a snap rate of at least 68% in every Patriots game this campaign, including the playoffs. In the Wild Card Round, Henry popped off for 64 yards and a TD before positive game scripts and miserable weather conditions combined to keep him to just 17 total yards the last two games.

Defending tight ends is one of the few soft spots of the Seahawks' D, a unit that ranks first in overall defense by our schedule-adjusted metrics. Henry should be a meaningful part of the Pats' game-plan, and while I have some concerns about the New England offense in general, Henry's +240 touchdown odds catch my eye.

