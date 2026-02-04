Who Are the Coaches in Super Bowl LX?

Super Bowl LX pits the New England Patriots versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the head coaches for the big game -- Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel.

Who Are the Coaches in the Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots, led by head coach Mike Vrabel, face off against the Seattle Seahawks and head coach Mike Macdonald in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8. Is this the first Super Bowl for these coaches? Which has more playoff experience? Let's learn about the paths Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald have taken to arrive at Levi's Stadium.

Mike Vrabel Coaching History

Mike Vrabel's First Head Coaching Job with the Tennessee Titans

Fifty-year-old Mike Vrabel is a former NFL linebacker-turned-coach, currently heading up his second NFL organization. Following a playing career that spanned from 1997 to 2010 with the Steelers, Patriots, and Chiefs, Vrabel worked his way up from a college linebackers coach to head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

This mountain of a man (6'4, 260 pounds) put in 6 years at the helm in Nashville, posting a winning record in each of his first 4 seasons there. In 2019, Vrabel took the Titans to the playoffs and matched up with Tom Brady's Patriots. The Titans were looking for just their second playoff win in the past 15 years. Of course, Brady and the Pats were favored, but the Titans pulled off the upset and advanced to the Divisional Round, where they, again, upset the Baltimore Ravens.

Vrabel would actually improve upon his Wild Card berth in 2019 to win consecutive AFC South divisions in 2020 and 2021, although the Titans would be one-and-out in the playoffs both years. After his 5th and 6th seasons wearing the headset produced no postseason appearances, Vrabel was let go by Tennessee.

Mike Vrabel is Picked Up by the New England Patriots After the Jerod Mayo Disaster

Unable to move laterally and find a vacant head coaching position after being canned in 2023, Vrabel humbly accepted a job as a special consultant in the Cleveland Browns' organization in 2024.

Meanwhile, in Vrabel's old stomping grounds of Gillette Stadium, the Patriots were suffering through a horrendous 4-13 campaign in the post-Belichick era. Former New England player Jerod Mayo was the choice to succeed the legendary Belichick (which we would later find out was promised to Mayo in advance), and he did not surpass expectations. For New England, 2024 was abysmal.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft cut ties with Mayo after that one season and then scooped up another of his former players, this time Mike Vrabel, off the trash heap. From 3-14 to 14-3, the turnaround was staggering.

New England was back to playing crisp, clean football. The line was protecting Drake Maye. The defense (Vrabel's specialty) was flying around, causing havoc. The Patriots were a problem from start to finish in the 2025 season and never relented, earning a bid in Super Bowl XL.

This will be Mike Vrabel's first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, but his 5th overall when counting the 4 Super Bowls he appeared in as a player for the Brady-era Patriots in the 2000s (winning 3 and losing 1).

Mike Macdonald Coaching History

Mike Macdonald Reaches Super Bowl LX in his 2nd Season Head Coaching in the NFL

Mike Macdonald is a 38-year-old born in Boston, MA, and he will now coach against the team he grew up rooting for in the Super Bowl. This dude was destined to be an NFL head coach after his football-playing career was cut short in high school due to frequent injuries.

Macdonald attended University of Georgia in the late 2000s, not to play football but to study business and coach high school kids. He then parlayed his position as a quality control assistant for the UGA football team into a job with the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive assistant. Macdonald ascended the ranks from D-backs coach, to linebackers coach, and finally to Ravens D Coordinator in 2022 -- a position he held for 2 seasons.

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll following the 2023 season and clicked with Mike Macdonald in interviews, granting Macdonald his first NFL head coaching opportunity. The rookie coach's Seahawks narrowly missed out on the playoffs in 2024 with a 10-7 record and then left nothing to chance in 2025, earning the 1 seed in the NFC at 14-3 on the back of a rejuvenated Sam Darnold under center.

Would the division rival 49ers, led by experienced head coach Kyle Shanahan, pose a threat in the Divisional Round? Nope. Macdonald's Seahawks rolled over them 41-6. But surely the division rival Rams and the combo of McVay and Stafford would end Seattle's run. Wrong again! Seattle held on for a thrilling 31-27 victory in the NFC Championship game, allowing Mike Macdonald to coach in his first-ever Super Bowl.

Macdonald, a newbie to the big game, is favored heading into Super Bowl LX against Mike Vrabel, who is in his 5th Super Bowl as either a player or head coach.

