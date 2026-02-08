2 Best Super Bowl Touchdown Props to Target for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl takes place tonight as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Using the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best touchdown bets for the Super Bowl?

Best TD Props for the Super Bowl

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a special season, and he's proven to be a solid red-zone weapon despite his size.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaxon Smith-Njigba -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Smith-Njigba ended the regular season with 119 catches, 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He scored as many TDs this year as he had combined over his first two campaigns (also 10).

He paced Seattle with 17 red-zone targets and a 27.4% red-zone target share. Six of his 10 tuddies came on red-zone passes.

JSN has shown elite big-play ability, too, and is very capable of scoring a touchdown from outside the red zone. Smith-Njigba registered a long gain of at least 26 yards in a whopping 15 games this season. He's punched in a TD in each of Seattle's postseason games thus far, and he owns the Super Bowl's second-shortest touchdown odds for a reason.

I like Seattle's WR1 to find pay dirt today.

When I wrote up my favorite Super Bowl longshot TD bets, I covered Austin Hooper at +750 because Seattle's defense has struggled against tight ends.

That obviously works in Hunter Henry's favor, too.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Hunter Henry +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

I definitely have concerns about how the Patriots' offense will fare against a Seattle defense that our schedule-adjusted metrics rank as the NFL's best. With that said, one of the few soft spots on the Seahawks' D is their struggles covering tight ends in the passing game.

In the regular season, the 'Hawks surrendered the sixth-most receiving yards per game to TEs (63.5) and the fifth-most catches per game to the position (6.2). Opponents have been picking on the Seattle defense with tight ends in the playoffs. Colby Parkinson (62 yards) made some splash plays in the NFC title game while Jake Tonges (59 yards) was cooking in the Divisional Round before suffering an injury.

Henry has been a steady staple for New England's offense, playing at least 68% of the snaps in every game this year, including the playoffs. Henry boasts the shortest TD odds for the Pats outside of Rhamondre Stevenson (+140), and I expect him to be a key cog tonight.

In a game where New England is an underdog, game script could push the Pats to air it out more than usual, and Henry has benefitted from negative game scripts this season, going for at least 66 receiving yards in two of the Pats' three defeats.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.