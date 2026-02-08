Super Bowl Prop Bets: Today’s Best Player Props for Seahawks vs. Patriots

It all comes down to this as the New England Patriots meet up with the Seattle Seahawks today in Super Bowl LX.

Using the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best prop bets for the big game?

Super Bowl Prop Bets for Today

Player To Record A Sack
Leonard Williams +142

Quick hit -- Williams had a sky-high snap rate in the NFC title game (88%) and should be on the field a lot today versus a Pats O-Line that has been struggling, with Drake Maye taking exactly five sacks in all three of New England's playoff games. Williams is a key piece of a dominant Seattle D-Line, a group that spearheaded the Seahawks to the sixth-best pressure rate despite owning the seventh-lowest blitz rate. Game script could help Williams' sack chances, too, as a positive game script for the favored Seahawks would likely lead to more Maye drop backs.

Hunter Henry - Receiving Yds
Hunter Henry Over

Quick hit -- Seattle's defense is excellent, but one of their few weaknesses has been defending tight ends. Seattle let up the fifth-most catches per game to tight ends (6.2) as well as the sixth-most receiving yards per game to the position (63.5). In the NFC Championship Game, Colby Parkinson went for three catches and 62 yards against the 'Hawks. Hunter Henry has played at least 68% of the snaps in every Pats game this season, averaging 45.2 yards per game in the regular season. He produced at least 66 receiving yards in two of the Patriots' three losses, so a negative game script could be a positive for his outlook.

AJ Barner - Rushing Yds
AJ Barner Over

Quick hit -- This may seem a little out of leftfield, but I think it makes a lot of sense. AJ Barner is the tush-push guy for Seattle. He's run the ball at least once in nine of 19 games, and he's been pretty darn good at it, recording at least one rushing yard in all nine of those games -- including in the Divisional Round. We just need the right situation to arise for Seattle to call for a tush push, and since Barner isn't a QB, we don't have to worry about him losing a yard on a late-game kneel-down.

