Super Bowl Best Bets and Props: Best Receiving Prop to Target

The Super Bowl is inching closer as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks square off on Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds feature several markets for Patriots vs. Seahawks. Today, let's focus on receiving props, and you can take advantage of a FanDuel promotion.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Super Bowl Best Bets and Props

We've already looked at the best rushing prop as well as the best passing prop. This Hunter Henry bet is my favorite receiving prop.

Hunter Henry - Receiving Yds Hunter Henry Over Feb 8 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Seattle's defense is an elite unit. However, they have a tough time versus tight ends, which is why Austin Hooper is one of the longshot touchdown bets for the Super Bowl that I like.

The Seahawks permit the fifth-most receptions per game to tight ends (6.2) as well as the sixth-most receiving yards per game (63.5) to TEs. In the NFC Championship Game, Colby Parkinson went for three catches and 62 yards versus Seattle.

Henry has been a key piece for the Pats all season, serving as their number-two weapon in the passing game. Henry has played at least 68% of the snaps in every game this campaign, including the playoffs, and his snap rate got as high at 88% in the Wild Card Round.

On the season, Henry averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game. He had a 64-yard day in the Wild Card Round before weather and positive game scripts muted his output the past two contests, with Henry totaling just 17 combined yards in New England's last two games.

His outlook is better this week. Not only has Seattle been giving against tight ends, the Pats are a 4.5-point underdog. Henry produced at least 66 receiving yards in two of the Patriots' three losses this season, and he could occupy a large role in the game plan for the big game.

