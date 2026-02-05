Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

This season's Super Bowl features the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. What does the first touchdown scorer market look like?

Via FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, here are the first touchdown scorer odds.

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

First Touchdown Scorer First Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Walker III +360 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +600 Rhamondre Stevenson +750 AJ Barner +1200 Cooper Kupp +1300 Drake Maye +1600 Kayshon Boutte +1700 Stefon Diggs +1700 Hunter Henry +1700 Rashid Shaheed +1800 Mack Hollins +2200 TreVeyon Henderson +2500 George Holani +2700 Seattle Defense +3000 Demario Douglas +3300 Austin Hooper +3300 Sam Darnold +3500 New England Defense +4000 Elijah Arroyo +5000 Eric Saubert +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

