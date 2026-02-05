Super Bowl Best Bets and Props: Best Drake Maye Prop to Target

It's Super Bowl week as the big game takes place this coming Sunday as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are live for Patriots vs. Seahawks, and there are several markets from which to choose. Today, let's focus on the best prop bet for Drake Maye.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best Drake Maye Prop Bet for the Super Bowl

While Maye and the Patriots keep winning, Maye has undoubtedly looked shaky through three postseason games.

Maye has faced three quality defenses so far, so his struggles are understandable. But in the Super Bowl, he'll see the league's best D, which puts me on Maye to throw a pick.

Drake Maye - Interception Drake Maye - Interception Drake Maye Yes -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Through three postseason games, Maye has fumbled a staggering six times while tossing two picks, one interception in two of the three games. The only playoff game this season where Maye didn't throw an interception was the AFC Championship Game, an outing where Maye threw the rock just 21 times. Dating back to the regular season, Maye has a pick in eight of his previous 12 games.

A potential negative game script is a factor, too, as Maye had an interception in each of New England's three losses this campaign.

Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank Seattle first in overall defense and sixth against the pass. They're a difficult matchup for any QB, and this is a particularly tough spot for Maye, a second-year signal-caller who has been out of sorts lately and is now playing on the NFL's grandest stage.

Offensive line has been an issue for New England in the playoffs, with Maye taking exactly five sacks in each postseason contest. Pressure leads to sacks and turnovers, and the Pats' O-Line will face a stiff challenge against Seattle. The Seahawks are able to pressure QBs without blitzing as they ended the regular season with the seventh-lowest blitz rate (19.3%) but sixth-highest pressure rate (26.1%).

In a brutal matchup and struggling to limit turnovers, Maye to throw an interception is my favorite passing prop in the big game.

