Novelty Super Bowl LX Props: Halftime Show, National Anthem, Gatorade Color, Cardi B Odds

The Super Bowl crowns the NFL champion each season, but the big game is about a lot more than deciding whether it'll be the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks lifting the Lombardi Trophy, especially when it comes to betting.

There are standard betting markets, of course, but also markets on the national anthem, color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach, the halftime show, and even on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.

Here are some of the most interesting Super Bowl LX novelty prop bets -- and where you can bet them on FanDuel Sportsbook in the United States and Ontario (Canada).

All odds and Super Bowl Props availability subject to change.

Available in: IL, WV, NJ, and Ontario (Canada)

Super Bowl Gatorade Betting Odds: Color of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach

All bets are void if there is no Gatorade shower for the winning head coach.

Orange +240

Yellow/Lime or Green +260

Blue +260

Purple +750

Red/Pink +1000

Water/Clear +1100

Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Betting Odds

Settled from the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice) of the Star Spangled Banner US National Anthem sung by Jon Batiste.

Over 119.5 seconds: -110

Under 119.5 seconds: -110

Total Length of Last Brave Note Held by Charlie Puth

Settled on the total length Charlie Puth holds the final Brave note from when he starts the word to when he ends. Excludes music/background vocals.

Over 3.5 seconds: -122

Under 3.5 seconds: +100

Will a Player or Coach Cry During the National Anthem?

Settled "yes" if a player or coach is shown on broadcast with a tear on their cheek during the National Anthem. Must be shown on TSN broadcast.

Yes: -230

No: +184

First Coach Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem

Settled according to which Coach is shown on TSN broadcast first during the National Anthem duration. If no coach shown, bets will be void.

Mike Macdonald: +116

Mike Vrabel -142

First Quarterback Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem

Settled according to which quarterback is shown on TSN broadcast first during the National Anthem duration. If no coach shown, bets will be void.

Drake Maye: -160

Sam Darnold: +160



Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Will Cardi B Wear a Stefon Diggs Jersey?

Settled "yes" if Cardi B is shown on broadcast wearing a Stefon Diggs Patriots jersey or confirmed on social media by an official account.

Yes: +170

No: -250

Will Stefon Diggs Propose to Cardi B Post Super Bowl?

Settled "yes" if Stefon Diggs proposes to Cardi B on the field post Super Bowl. Must be shown on broadcast.

Yes: +1100

No: -4000

How many times will Cardi B appear on Broadcast?

Settled on the total times Cardi B appears on TSN broadcast from kick off to last play of game only. Halftime, pre/post game will not count.

Over 1.5: -110

Under 1.5: -110

Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Bad Bunny First Song Betting Odds

Settled on the first song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action

Titi Me Pregunto -125

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +380

MONACO +430

ALAMBRE PuA +500

La MuDANZA +600

NUEVAYoL +650

Chambea +750

DTmF +750

Me Porto Bonito +1100

La CANCION +1400

I Like It +1600

Efecto +1600

VeLDA +1800

LO QUE LE PASO HAWAii +1800

Diles +2200

ACHO PR +2200

El Apagon +2500

Despues de la Playa +2500

Dakiti +2700

La Santa +2700

K-POP +3000

Kemba Walker +3000

Booker T +3000

Safaera +3300

MIA +3300

La Romana +3300

WHERE SHE GOES +3300

Ojitos Lindos +3300

Bad Bunny Last Song Betting Odds

Settled on the last song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action.

DtMF +125

EoO +380

LA MuDANZA +550

CAFe CON RON +650

LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii +750

WHERE SHE GOES +850

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +1000

UN PREVIEW +1100

El apagon +1300

Titi me pregunto+1400

MONACO +1600

NO ME QUIERO CASAR +1600

Callaita +2200

PIToRRO DE COCO +3000

NUEVAYoL +3000

KLOuFRENS +3000

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR +3500

Efecto +3500

I Like It +3500

Me porto bonito +3500

ALAMBRE PuA +4000

Despues de la Playa +4000

Diles +4000

VeLDA +4500

Total Number of Songs Betting Odds

Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.

Over 11.5: -110

Under 11.5: -110

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage Betting Odds

Settled on the person(s) who physically make an appearance on stage alongside Bad Bunny at the SB LX Halftime Show. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action.

Cardi B -250

J Balvin -160

Jennifer Lopez -125

Ricky Martin -125

Karol G +100

Jhayco +145

Daddy Yankee +190

Rosalia +230

Dua Lipa +240

Marc Anthony +300

Shakira +340

Rauw Alejandra +380

Maluma +750

Grupo Frontera +750

HUNTR/X (Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo) +750

Travis Scott +1000

Ozuna +1000

Becky G +1100

Drake +1200

Young Miko +1400

Pitbull +1400

Residente +1400

Justin Bieber +1600

Tainy +1900

Julieta Venegas +2200

Taylor Swift +2700

The Weeknd +3300

Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?

Settled "yes" if Bad Bunny performs a song that has not been yet released to the public and listed on Bad Bunnys discography. Must be shown on broadcast.

Yes: +184

No: -230

Bad Bunny Halftime Show - Total Global Viewers

Settled according to the official viewership numbers from the NFL. Applies to global figures.

Over 135.5 Million: -110

Under 135.5 Million: -110

Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Who Will the MVP Thank First? Post Game Acceptance Speech

Settled on the first words spoken by the MVP winner at the podium that follow a "thank you"/"thanks" as shown on TSN broadcast.

God/Religious Figure -230

Teammates +210

Family +1260

Coach +1300

Fans +1800

Team Organization +2500

Total Canadian Viewers Super Bowl LX

Settled on the official press release from Bell Media on the total viewers throughout Super Bowl LX. Canadian total only.

Over 19.5 Million Viewers: -110

Under 19.5 Million Viewers: -110

Temperature at Time of Kick Off

Settled according to the temperature at 6:30 pm EST in New Orleans Lakefront Airport from the source National Weather Service (forecast.weather.gov).

5°C or lower +1600

6°C - 10°C +1100

11°C - 15°C +150

16°C - 20°C -105

21°C - 25°C +380

25°C or higher +1900

