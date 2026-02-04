Super Bowl LX Printable Bingo Card for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl is often the most-watched American sporting event of the year as both casual and hardcore NFL fans tune in to see how the big game plays out.

This year's clash pits the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots. By FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, Seattle is favored over New England.

To add to the fun, there are plenty of ways to make your Super Bowl party more entertaining. FanDuel Research has put together a number of printable sheets that you can hand out to your party guests.

In this article, we'll cover the Super Bowl LIX Bingo Card

Printable Super Bowl Bingo Card

You can download the FanDuel Research Super Bowl Bingo Card here.

How to Play Super Bowl Bingo

This game is essentially just bingo but with a Super Bowl twist. Instead of randomly assigning numbers to the bingo squares, there are random actions that may take place during the football game.

For example, one square reads: "NE Rushing TD." So, if Rhamondre Stevenson (or any other Patriots running back) rushes for a touchdown at any point in the game, you can fill that square. And just like in bingo, the first person to get five in a row wins.

