2025-26 NFL Playoff Printable Bracket: Updated for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LX matchup is set as the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8th.

What was the path to the Super Bowl for both the Pats and the Seahawks? Take a look at our NFL playoff printable bracket.

You can also check out the current NFL playoff odds as well as the Super Bowl odds and the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are the 14 teams that officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

NFC

NFL Playoff Printable Bracket

NFL Playoff Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Wild Card Weekend: January 10th through January 12th

Divisional Round: January 17th and 18th

AFC & NFC Championships: January 25th

Super Bowl LX: February 8th

Super Bowl Schedule

Sunday, February 8th

You can also check out expert picks and predictions for each game at FanDuel Research.

