Novelty Super Bowl Props: Halftime Show, National Anthem, Gatorade Color, Cardi B Odds
The Super Bowl crowns the NFL champion each season, but the big game is about a lot more than deciding whether it'll be the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks lifting the Lombardi Trophy, especially when it comes to betting.
There are standard betting markets, of course, but also markets on the national anthem, color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach, the halftime show, and even on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.
Here are some of the most interesting Super Bowl LX novelty prop bets -- and where you can bet them on FanDuel Sportsbook in the United States and Ontario (Canada).
All odds and Super Bowl props availability subject to change.
Super Bowl Novelty Prop Bets
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prop Bet Odds
Available in: IL, NJ, and Ontario (Canada)
Super Bowl Gatorade Betting Odds: Color of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach
All bets are void if there is no Gatorade shower for the winning head coach.
- Orange +260
- Yellow/Lime or Green +270
- Blue +290
- Purple +600
- Red/Pink +800
- Water/Clear +900
National Anthem Super Bowl Prop Bet Odds
Available in: Ontario (Canada)
Super Bowl National Anthem Length Betting Odds
Settled from the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice) of the Star Spangled Banner US National Anthem sung by Jon Batiste.
- Over 119.5 seconds: -110
- Under 119.5 seconds: -110
Total Length of Last Brave Note Held by Charlie Puth
Settled on the total length Charlie Puth holds the final Brave note from when he starts the word to when he ends. Excludes music/background vocals.
- Over 3.5 seconds: -122
- Under 3.5 seconds: +100
Will a Player or Coach Cry During the National Anthem?
Settled "yes" if a player or coach is shown on broadcast with a tear on their cheek during the National Anthem. Must be shown on TSN broadcast.
- Yes: -230
- No: +184
First Coach Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem
Settled according to which Coach is shown on TSN broadcast first during the National Anthem duration. If no coach shown, bets will be void.
- Mike Macdonald: +116
- Mike Vrabel -142
First Quarterback Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem
Settled according to which quarterback is shown on TSN broadcast first during the National Anthem duration. If no coach shown, bets will be void.
- Drake Maye: -160
- Sam Darnold: +160
Cardi B Super Bowl Prop Bet Odds
Available in: Ontario (Canada)
Will Cardi B Wear a Stefon Diggs Jersey?
Settled "yes" if Cardi B is shown on broadcast wearing a Stefon Diggs Patriots jersey or confirmed on social media by an official account.
- Yes: +184
- No: -230
Will Stefon Diggs Propose to Cardi B Post Super Bowl?
Settled "yes" if Stefon Diggs proposes to Cardi B on the field post Super Bowl. Must be shown on broadcast.
- Yes: +1100
- No: -4000
How Many Times Will Cardi B Appear on Broadcast?
Settled on the total times Cardi B appears on TSN broadcast from kick off to last play of game only. Halftime, pre/post game will not count.
- Over 1.5: -110
- Under 1.5: -110
Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet Odds
Available in: Ontario (Canada)
Bad Bunny First Song Betting Odds
Settled on the first song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action
- Titi Me Pregunto -170
- ALAMBRE PuA +380
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE +430
- MONACO +500
- La MuDANZA +600
- NUEVAYoL +650
- Chambea +750
- DTmF +750
- Me Porto Bonito +1100
- La CANCION +1400
- I Like It +1600
- Efecto +1600
- VeLDA +1800
- LO QUE LE PASO HAWAii +1800
- Diles +2200
- ACHO PR +2200
- El Apagon +2500
- Despues de la Playa +2500
- Dakiti +2700
- La Santa +2700
- K-POP +3000
- Kemba Walker +3000
- Booker T +3000
- Safaera +3300
- MIA +3300
- La Romana +3300
- WHERE SHE GOES +3300
- Ojitos Lindos +3300
Bad Bunny Last Song Betting Odds
Settled on the last song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action.
- EoO +100
- DtMF +125
- LA MuDANZA +550
- CAFe CON RON +650
- LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii +750
- WHERE SHE GOES +850
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE +1000
- UN PREVIEW +1100
- El apagon +1300
- Titi me pregunto+1400
- MONACO +1600
- NO ME QUIERO CASAR +1600
- Callaita +2200
- PIToRRO DE COCO +3000
- NUEVAYoL +3000
- KLOuFRENS +3000
- VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR +3500
- Efecto +3500
- I Like It +3500
- Me porto bonito +3500
- ALAMBRE PuA +4000
- Despues de la Playa +4000
- Diles +4000
- VeLDA +4500
Total Number of Songs Betting Odds
Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.
- Over 11.5: -110
- Under 11.5: -110
Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage Betting Odds
Settled on the person(s) who physically make an appearance on stage alongside Bad Bunny at the SB LX Halftime Show. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action.
- Cardi B -250
- Ricky Martin -210
- J Balvin -160
- Jennifer Lopez -125
- Karol G +100
- Rauw Alejandra +380
- Jhayco +145
- Marc Anthony +175
- Daddy Yankee +190
- Rosalia +230
- Dua Lipa +240
- Shakira +340
- Maluma +750
- Grupo Frontera +750
- HUNTR/X (Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo) +750
- Travis Scott +1000
- Ozuna +1000
- Becky G +1100
- Drake +1200
- Young Miko +1400
- Pitbull +1400
- Residente +1400
- Justin Bieber +1600
- Tainy +1900
- Julieta Venegas +2200
- Taylor Swift +2700
- The Weeknd +3300
Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?
Settled "yes" if Bad Bunny performs a song that has not been yet released to the public and listed on Bad Bunnys discography. Must be shown on broadcast.
- Yes: +184
- No: -230
Bad Bunny Halftime Show - Total Global Viewers
Settled according to the official viewership numbers from the NFL. Applies to global figures.
- Over 135.5 Million: -142
- Under 135.5 Million: +116
Super Bowl Novelty Prop Bet Odds
Available in: Ontario (Canada)
Who Will the MVP Thank First? Post Game Acceptance Speech
Settled on the first words spoken by the MVP winner at the podium that follow a "thank you"/"thanks" as shown on TSN broadcast.
- God/Religious Figure -230
- Teammates +210
- Family +1260
- Coach +1300
- Fans +1800
- Team Organization +2500
Total Canadian Viewers Super Bowl LX
Settled on the official press release from Bell Media on the total viewers throughout Super Bowl LX. Canadian total only.
- Over 19.5 Million Viewers: -110
- Under 19.5 Million Viewers: -110
Temperature at Time of Kick Off
Settled according to the temperature at 6:30 pm EST in New Orleans Lakefront Airport from the source National Weather Service (forecast.weather.gov).
- 5°C or lower +1600
- 6°C - 10°C +1100
- 11°C - 15°C +150
- 16°C - 20°C -105
- 21°C - 25°C +380
- 25°C or higher +1900
FanDuel Touchdown Jackpot Promo. Use your Token to place an Anytime TD wager on Super Bowl LX. If your player scores the first OR last TD, get a share of $6M in Bonus Bets ($3M for 1st TD, $3M for Last TD)! Your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token may be used on a Pre-Live, Straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager for Super Bowl LX taking place on February 8th, 2026. Click here for full terms and conditions. Learn about other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!