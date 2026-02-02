Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Prop Bets: Betting Odds for Bad Bunny's Performance
Bad Bunny is set to take the Super Bowl stage this year as he'll headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California on February 8th.
Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2025, his fourth time claiming that crown. He also recently won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking the first Spanish-language album to win the award.
Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets available on FanDuel in Ontario.
Super Bowl Halftime Show Betting Odds
These are FanDuel odds available in Ontario as of February 2.
Bad Bunny First Song Betting Odds
Settled on the first song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action
- Titi Me Pregunto -125
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE +380
- MONACO +430
- ALAMBRE PuA +500
- La MuDANZA +600
- NUEVAYoL +650
- Chambea +750
- DTmF +750
- Me Porto Bonito +1100
- La CANCION +1400
- I Like It +1600
- Efecto +1600
- VeLDA +1800
- LO QUE LE PASO HAWAii +1800
- Diles +2200
- ACHO PR +2200
- El Apagon +2500
- Despues de la Playa +2500
- Dakiti +2700
- La Santa +2700
- K-POP +3000
- Kemba Walker +3000
- Booker T +3000
- Safaera +3300
- MIA +3300
- La Romana +3300
- WHERE SHE GOES +3300
- Ojitos Lindos +3300
Bad Bunny Last Song Betting Odds
Settled on the last song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action.
- DtMF +125
- EoO +380
- LA MuDANZA +550
- CAFe CON RON +650
- LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii +750
- WHERE SHE GOES +850
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE +1000
- UN PREVIEW +1100
- El apagon +1300
- Titi me pregunto +1400
- MONACO +1600
- NO ME QUIERO CASAR +1600
- Callaita+2200
- PIToRRO DE COCO +3000
- NUEVAYoL +3000
- KLOuFRENS +3000
- VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR +3500
- Efecto +3500
- I Like It +3500
- Me porto bonito +3500
- ALAMBRE PuA +4000
- Despues de la Playa +4000
- Diles +4000
- VeLDA +4500
Total Number of Songs Betting Odds
Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.
- Over 11.5: -110
- Under 11.5: -110
Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?
Settled "yes" if Bad Bunny performs a song that has not been yet released to the public and listed on Bad Bunny's discography. Must be shown on broadcast.
- Yes: +184
- No: -230
Bad Bunny Halftime Show - Total Global Viewers
Settled according to the official viewership numbers from the NFL. Applies to global figures.
- Over 135.5 Million: -110
- Under 135.5 Million: -110
Where Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Betting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
