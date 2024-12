Best College Football Bowls: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

The 2024 college football bowl game schedule features a matchup between the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff - First Round.

For analysis of all the big games in college football this weekend, dive into our betting preview below.

West Virginia vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 25 Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Matchup: No. 25 Memphis Tigers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Projected Favorite: Memphis (65.53% win probability)

Spread: Memphis (-4.5)

Total: 58.5

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 17

TV Channel: ESPN

UNLV vs. California

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. No. 24 UNLV Rebels

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. No. 24 UNLV Rebels
Projected Favorite: UNLV (62.57% win probability)

Spread: California (-1.5)

Total: 50.5

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 18

TV Channel: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Matchup: No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matchup: No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (67.90% win probability)

Spread: Notre Dame (-7.5)

Total: 51.5

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 20

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Penn State vs. SMU

Matchup: No. 12 SMU Mustangs at No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions

Matchup: No. 12 SMU Mustangs at No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions
Projected Favorite: Penn State (73.07% win probability)

Spread: Penn State (-8.5)

Total: 53.5

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 21

TV Channel: TNT

Texas vs. Clemson

Matchup: No. 13 Clemson Tigers at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Matchup: No. 13 Clemson Tigers at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
Projected Favorite: Texas (91.20% win probability)

Spread: Texas (-11.5)

Total: 51.5

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 21

TV Channel: TNT

Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Matchup: No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
Projected Favorite: Ohio State (72.61% win probability)

Spread: Ohio State (-7.5)

Total: 46.5

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 21

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Washington State vs. Syracuse

Matchup: No. 22 Syracuse Orange vs. Washington State Cougars

Matchup: No. 22 Syracuse Orange vs. Washington State Cougars
Projected Favorite: Washington State (% win probability)

Spread: Syracuse (-7.5)

Total: 61.5

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 27

TV Channel: FOX

Miami (FL) vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 15 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Matchup: No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 15 Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (% win probability)

Spread: Miami (FL) (-3.5)

Total: 54.5

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Dec. 28

TV Channel: ABC

Colorado vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes

Matchup: No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes
Projected Favorite: Colorado (% win probability)

Spread: Colorado (-2.5)

Total: 54.5

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Dec. 28

TV Channel: ABC

Army vs. Marshall

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. No. 19 Army Black Knights

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. No. 19 Army Black Knights
Projected Favorite: Army (% win probability)

Spread: Army (-16.5)

Total: 47.5

Time: 9:15 PM ET

Date: Dec. 28

TV Channel: ESPN

Missouri vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers
Projected Favorite: Missouri (% win probability)

Spread: Missouri (-3.5)

Total: 40.5

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Date: Dec. 30

TV Channel: ESPN

Michigan vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

Matchup: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines
Projected Favorite: Michigan (% win probability)

Spread: Alabama (-10.5)

Total: 43.5

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 31

TV Channel: ESPN

Illinois vs. South Carolina

Matchup: No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini

Matchup: No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini
Projected Favorite: Illinois (% win probability)

Spread: South Carolina (-9.5)

Total: 47.5

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: Dec. 31

TV Channel: ABC

Ole Miss vs. Duke

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (% win probability)

Spread: Ole Miss (-14.5)

Total: 52.5

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Jan. 2

TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

