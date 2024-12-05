menu item
NCAAF

West Virginia vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Frisco Bowl 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

West Virginia vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Frisco Bowl 2024

The Tuesday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Memphis Tigers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

West Virginia vs Memphis Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: West Virginia: (-164) | Memphis: (+136)
  • Spread: West Virginia: -3.5 (-110) | Memphis: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

West Virginia vs Memphis Betting Trends

  • West Virginia's record against the spread is 5-7-0.
  • West Virginia has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Out of 12 West Virginia games so far this season, seven have hit the over.
  • Memphis has covered the spread six times in 11 games.
  • Memphis has covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this year.
  • Of 11 Memphis games so far this season, five have hit the over.

West Virginia vs Memphis Point Spread

Memphis is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-110 odds), and West Virginia, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

West Virginia vs Memphis Over/Under

A combined point total of 58.5 has been set for West Virginia-Memphis on Dec. 17, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

West Virginia vs Memphis Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Memphis-West Virginia, Memphis is the underdog at +136, and West Virginia is -164.

West Virginia vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
West Virginia28.56231.110657.012
Memphis35.21922.84667.812

West Virginia vs. Memphis Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Game time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Frisco, Texas
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Check out even more in-depth West Virginia vs. Memphis analysis on FanDuel Research.

