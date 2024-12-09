Texas vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2024 CFP First Round

The Texas Longhorns versus the Clemson Tigers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs Clemson Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-385) | Clemson: (+300)

Texas: (-385) | Clemson: (+300) Spread: Texas: -10.5 (-110) | Clemson: +10.5 (-110)

Texas: -10.5 (-110) | Clemson: +10.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Clemson Betting Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 7-6-0 this year.

As 10.5-point favorites or more, Texas is 5-4 against the spread.

This season, four of Texas' 13 games have hit the over.

Clemson is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 13 Clemson games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Texas vs Clemson Point Spread

Clemson is a 10.5-point underdog against Texas. Clemson is -110 to cover the spread, and Texas is -110.

Texas vs Clemson Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Texas-Clemson on Dec. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Texas vs Clemson Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Clemson-Texas, Clemson is the underdog at +300, and Texas is -385.

Texas vs. Clemson Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 33.6 17 12.5 2 52.6 13 Clemson 35.5 11 22.3 59 53.9 13

Texas vs. Clemson Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Clemson analysis on FanDuel Research.