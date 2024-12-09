Texas vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2024 CFP First Round
The Texas Longhorns versus the Clemson Tigers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Texas vs Clemson Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- Moneyline: Texas: (-385) | Clemson: (+300)
- Spread: Texas: -10.5 (-110) | Clemson: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas vs Clemson Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 7-6-0 this year.
- As 10.5-point favorites or more, Texas is 5-4 against the spread.
- This season, four of Texas' 13 games have hit the over.
- Clemson is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Clemson has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of 13 Clemson games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
Texas vs Clemson Point Spread
Clemson is a 10.5-point underdog against Texas. Clemson is -110 to cover the spread, and Texas is -110.
Texas vs Clemson Over/Under
A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Texas-Clemson on Dec. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Texas vs Clemson Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Clemson-Texas, Clemson is the underdog at +300, and Texas is -385.
Texas vs. Clemson Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|33.6
|17
|12.5
|2
|52.6
|13
|Clemson
|35.5
|11
|22.3
|59
|53.9
|13
Texas vs. Clemson Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
