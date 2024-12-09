FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Missouri vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Music City Bowl 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Missouri vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Music City Bowl 2024

College football's Monday slate includes the Missouri Tigers facing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Missouri vs Iowa Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Missouri: (-118) | Iowa: (-102)
  • Spread: Missouri: -1.5 (-108) | Iowa: +1.5 (-112)
  • Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Iowa Betting Trends

  • Missouri's record against the spread is 8-4-0.
  • As 1.5-point favorites or more, Missouri is 6-2 against the spread.
  • This year, five of Missouri's 12 games have gone over the point total.
  • Against the spread, Iowa is 5-6-0 this season.
  • Iowa doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • There have been eight Iowa games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Missouri vs Iowa Point Spread

Iowa is a 1.5-point underdog against Missouri. Iowa is -112 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -108.

Missouri vs Iowa Over/Under

Missouri versus Iowa on Dec. 30 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Missouri vs Iowa Moneyline

Iowa is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Missouri is a -118 favorite.

Missouri vs. Iowa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Missouri29.15920.11851.012
Iowa28.06617.1840.012

Missouri vs. Iowa Game Info

  • Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024
  • Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Missouri vs. Iowa analysis on FanDuel Research.

