Missouri vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Music City Bowl 2024

College football's Monday slate includes the Missouri Tigers facing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Missouri vs Iowa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-118) | Iowa: (-102)

Missouri: (-118) | Iowa: (-102) Spread: Missouri: -1.5 (-108) | Iowa: +1.5 (-112)

Missouri: -1.5 (-108) | Iowa: +1.5 (-112) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Iowa Betting Trends

Missouri's record against the spread is 8-4-0.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Missouri is 6-2 against the spread.

This year, five of Missouri's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-6-0 this season.

Iowa doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been eight Iowa games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Missouri vs Iowa Point Spread

Iowa is a 1.5-point underdog against Missouri. Iowa is -112 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -108.

Missouri vs Iowa Over/Under

Missouri versus Iowa on Dec. 30 has an over/under of 40.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Missouri vs Iowa Moneyline

Iowa is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Missouri is a -118 favorite.

Missouri vs. Iowa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 29.1 59 20.1 18 51.0 12 Iowa 28.0 66 17.1 8 40.0 12

Missouri vs. Iowa Game Info

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

