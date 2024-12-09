Ohio State vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2024 CFP First Round

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Tennessee Volunteers in college football action on Saturday.

Ohio State vs Tennessee Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-265) | Tennessee: (+215)

Ohio State: (-265) | Tennessee: (+215) Spread: Ohio State: -7.5 (100) | Tennessee: +7.5 (-122)

Ohio State: -7.5 (100) | Tennessee: +7.5 (-122) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio State vs Tennessee Betting Trends

Ohio State has six wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 7.5-point or better favorites, Ohio State is 5-5.

There have been five Ohio State games (of 12) that went over the total this season.

Tennessee has six wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Tennessee is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

Of 11 Tennessee games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Ohio State vs Tennessee Point Spread

Tennessee is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-122 odds), and Ohio State, the favorite, is +100 to cover.

Ohio State vs Tennessee Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Ohio State-Tennessee on Dec. 21, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Ohio State vs Tennessee Moneyline

Tennessee is a +215 underdog on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -265 favorite.

Ohio State vs. Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 35.5 22 10.9 1 50.0 12 Tennessee 37.3 13 13.9 4 54.9 12

Ohio State vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

