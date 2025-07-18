FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Best FanDuel Promos For This Weekend (7/18-7/20/25)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel is bringing the heat with a stacked lineup of promotions to celebrate an action-packed weekend in sports.

There is a highly anticipated boxing match, golf tournament, WNBA All-Star weekend, and more!

With so much happening, there’s no shortage of exciting ways to get in on the action! Learn more about each FanDuel promo below.

FanDuel Promos - This Weekend's Highlights

5 Days of Dingers

  • This weekend just got a lot more exciting for baseball fans. Get a daily 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a To Hit a Home Run wager on any MLB game(s) every day for the next 5 days -- starting Friday.

Summer Fridays

  • Summer Fridays are here at FanDuel Sportsbook. Get a 30% Profit Boost on any bet type across any sport to kick off your weekend with a little extra edge.

The Open Profit Boost

Holloway vs. Poirier Fight Profit Boost

  • You can bet with Bussin' With The Boys on the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 318 fight! Taylor is backing Holloway and Will is backing Poirier -- choose your side with a 50% Profit Boost on the fight happening July 19th.

WNBA All-Star Weekend Profit Boost

  • Team Collier is facing off against Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday! Check out FanDuel's 25% Profit Boost to use on the big game!

Stay in the Game at FanDuel

Make sure to check the FanDuel Sportsbook to learn more about these limited-time offers. With so many ways to bet, this week is the perfect time to get in on the action.

See full terms and conditions for each promo at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Odds subject to change.

