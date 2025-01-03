Notre Dame vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Orange Bowl - Semifinal 2024

College football's Thursday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame vs Penn State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-125) | Penn State: (+104)

Notre Dame: (-125) | Penn State: (+104) Spread: Notre Dame: -1.5 (-114) | Penn State: +1.5 (-106)

Notre Dame: -1.5 (-114) | Penn State: +1.5 (-106) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Penn State Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 11-3-0 against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame is 10-3 against the spread.

This season, seven of Notre Dame's 14 games have gone over the point total.

Penn State is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.

Penn State doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Penn State games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.

Notre Dame vs Penn State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (51.2%)

Notre Dame vs Penn State Point Spread

Notre Dame is a 1.5-point favorite against Penn State. Notre Dame is -114 to cover the spread, and Penn State is -106.

Notre Dame vs Penn State Over/Under

The over/under for the Notre Dame versus Penn State matchup on Jan. 9 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Notre Dame vs Penn State Moneyline

Notre Dame is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Penn State is a +104 underdog.

Notre Dame vs. Penn State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 37.7 3 13.6 3 47.3 14 Penn State 33.7 8 15.8 12 50.2 15

Notre Dame vs. Penn State Game Info

Game day: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. Penn State analysis on FanDuel Research.