Notre Dame vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Orange Bowl - Semifinal 2024
College football's Thursday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Notre Dame vs Penn State Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-125) | Penn State: (+104)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -1.5 (-114) | Penn State: +1.5 (-106)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Notre Dame vs Penn State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 11-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As 1.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame is 10-3 against the spread.
- This season, seven of Notre Dame's 14 games have gone over the point total.
- Penn State is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Penn State doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been six Penn State games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.
Notre Dame vs Penn State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (51.2%)
Notre Dame vs Penn State Point Spread
Notre Dame is a 1.5-point favorite against Penn State. Notre Dame is -114 to cover the spread, and Penn State is -106.
Notre Dame vs Penn State Over/Under
The over/under for the Notre Dame versus Penn State matchup on Jan. 9 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Notre Dame vs Penn State Moneyline
Notre Dame is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Penn State is a +104 underdog.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|37.7
|3
|13.6
|3
|47.3
|14
|Penn State
|33.7
|8
|15.8
|12
|50.2
|15
Notre Dame vs. Penn State Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
