Colorado vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Alamo Bowl 2024
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the BYU Cougars.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Colorado vs BYU Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Colorado: (-138) | BYU: (+115)
- Spread: Colorado: -2.5 (-118) | BYU: +2.5 (-104)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Colorado vs BYU Betting Trends
- Colorado has nine wins in 12 games against the spread this season.
- For the year, Colorado is 5-2 as 2.5-point or better favorites.
- This year, seven of Colorado's 12 games have gone over the point total.
- BYU's record against the spread in 2024 is 8-4-0.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or more, BYU is 4-1 against the spread.
- This season, nine of BYU's 12 games have gone over the point total.
Colorado vs BYU Point Spread
Colorado is favored by 2.5 points (-118 to cover) in this matchup. BYU, the underdog, is -104.
Colorado vs BYU Over/Under
A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for Colorado-BYU on Dec. 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Colorado vs BYU Moneyline
BYU is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -138 favorite.
Colorado vs. BYU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Colorado
|34.5
|27
|22.0
|34
|57.2
|12
|BYU
|30.8
|45
|20.1
|18
|48.5
|12
Colorado vs. BYU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Stadium: Alamodome
