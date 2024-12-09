Colorado vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Alamo Bowl 2024

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes taking on the BYU Cougars.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Colorado vs BYU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Colorado: (-138) | BYU: (+115)

Colorado: (-138) | BYU: (+115) Spread: Colorado: -2.5 (-118) | BYU: +2.5 (-104)

Colorado: -2.5 (-118) | BYU: +2.5 (-104) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Colorado vs BYU Betting Trends

Colorado has nine wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

For the year, Colorado is 5-2 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

This year, seven of Colorado's 12 games have gone over the point total.

BYU's record against the spread in 2024 is 8-4-0.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, BYU is 4-1 against the spread.

This season, nine of BYU's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Colorado vs BYU Point Spread

Colorado is favored by 2.5 points (-118 to cover) in this matchup. BYU, the underdog, is -104.

Colorado vs BYU Over/Under

A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for Colorado-BYU on Dec. 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Colorado vs BYU Moneyline

BYU is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -138 favorite.

Colorado vs. BYU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Colorado 34.5 27 22.0 34 57.2 12 BYU 30.8 45 20.1 18 48.5 12

Colorado vs. BYU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

