Ohio State vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rose Bowl - Quarterfinal 2024

In college football action on Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Oregon Ducks.

Ohio State vs Oregon Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-130) | Oregon: (+108)

Ohio State: (-130) | Oregon: (+108) Spread: Ohio State: -2.5 (-110) | Oregon: +2.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -2.5 (-110) | Oregon: +2.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Ohio State vs Oregon Betting Trends

Ohio State has beaten the spread seven times in 13 games.

Ohio State's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 7-6.

Ohio State has played 13 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Oregon is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Oregon has played 12 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Ohio State vs Oregon Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (58.7%)

Ohio State vs Oregon Point Spread

Oregon is the underdog by 2.5 points against Ohio State. Oregon is -110 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -110.

Ohio State vs Oregon Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Ohio State-Oregon game on Jan. 1, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Ohio State vs Oregon Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ohio State vs. Oregon reveal Ohio State as the favorite (-130) and Oregon as the underdog (+108).

Ohio State vs. Oregon Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 36.0 12 11.4 1 49.7 13 Oregon 35.9 13 17.8 14 53.6 13

Ohio State vs. Oregon Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

