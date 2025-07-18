2 Best Bets and Props for the 2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest

The WNBA All-Star weekend is slated to tip off tonight with the Skills Challenge scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET followed by the Three-Point Contest. The All-Star game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For Friday's Three-Point Contest, Caitlin Clark will not suit up due to a groin injury and is being replaced by teammate Lexie Hull. The five participants in the contest includes Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Lexie Hull, and Sonia Citron. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a wide variety of WNBA Three-Point Contest odds. Which lines stand out as the best bets?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA 3-Point Contest Betting Odds

Three Point Contest Winner 2025 Odds Sabrina Ionescu +135 Kelsey Plum +360 Allisha Gray +380 Lexie Hull +470 Sonia Citron +750

We have two former Three-Point Contest winners participating in Sabrina Ionescu (2023) and Allisha Gray (2024). Despite shooting more than 6.0 three-point shots per game in four consecutive season, Kelsey Plum has yet to win the contest. Sonia Citron is participating as a rookie, attempting 4.4 three-point shots per game while converting 36.5% of her shots. Lexie Hull shoots a blistering 46.8% from deep, making her an ideal candidate to fill in for Clark. But she doesn't have high volume with 2.7 shots per contest.

Ionescu is a threat to win the contest, but she's shooting only 31.1% from three this season compared to 44.8% from deep when she won the contest in 2023. Gray is the more favorable pick among previous winners, and her +380 line is far more favorable than Ionescu at +115.

A season ago, Gray was shooting 34.2% from three while attempting 5.1 triples per contest while winning the Three-Point Contest. Her marks are more impressive across the board this time around, converting 38.1% of three-point looks while launching 6.1 shots per contest.

Plum feels like Gray's biggest threat to win this. Citron and Hull's three-point volume simply causes my confidence to falter. However, Plum has always been a high-volume scorer and is totaling 7.0 three-point shots per contest (third-highest) while shooting an efficient 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Ultimately, I'm willing to hang my hat on Gray's past success in this event. Plus, her three-point numbers are even better than when she won it a season ago.

We mentioned Plum as a threat to Gray winning this contest. Plum's 35.8% three-point percentage is behind Citron (36.5%) and Hull (46.8%), but I have far more confidence in Plum's volume. Citron's 4.4 three-point attempts per game and Hull's 2.7 shots per contest pale in comparison to Plum launching 7.0 triples per game. Considering she's carrying one of the league's highest volume, 35.8% is still pretty darn good.

For reference, Ionescu (8.1) and Rhyne Howard (9.7) are the only eligible players above Plum in three-point attempts per game and shoot 31.1% and 30.3% from three-point land. Caitlin Clark is outside the split of eligible players but averages 8.0 three-point shots per game while shooting 27.9% from deep. The moral of the story: we should be happy about Plum's efficiency considering her volume.

Plum to make the final also comes down to a gut feeling. She's high level scorer that's consistently increased her three-point volume. Plum feels like someone bound to win a Three-Point Contest sooner rather than later. She's only competed in the 2022 Three-Point Contest.

I believe we will see a strong showing from Plum in her second Three-Point Contest appearance.

