Notre Dame vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2024 CFP First Round

College football's Friday slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish facing the Indiana Hoosiers.

Notre Dame vs Indiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-285) | Indiana: (+230)

Notre Dame: (-285) | Indiana: (+230) Spread: Notre Dame: -7.5 (-105) | Indiana: +7.5 (-115)

Notre Dame: -7.5 (-105) | Indiana: +7.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Indiana Betting Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 9-3-0 this season.

Against the spread as 7.5-point or better favorites, Notre Dame is 6-3.

This season, seven of Notre Dame's 12 games have hit the over.

Indiana is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been nine Indiana games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Notre Dame vs Indiana Point Spread

Indiana is an underdog by 7.5 points against Notre Dame. Indiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -105.

Notre Dame vs Indiana Over/Under

The over/under for the Notre Dame versus Indiana matchup on Dec. 20 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Notre Dame vs Indiana Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Notre Dame vs. Indiana reveal Notre Dame as the favorite (-285) and Indiana as the underdog (+230).

Notre Dame vs. Indiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 39.8 6 13.6 3 47.2 12 Indiana 43.3 2 14.7 6 50.5 12

Notre Dame vs. Indiana Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

