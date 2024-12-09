Notre Dame vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2024 CFP First Round
College football's Friday slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish facing the Indiana Hoosiers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Notre Dame vs Indiana Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-285) | Indiana: (+230)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -7.5 (-105) | Indiana: +7.5 (-115)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Notre Dame vs Indiana Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 9-3-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 7.5-point or better favorites, Notre Dame is 6-3.
- This season, seven of Notre Dame's 12 games have hit the over.
- Indiana is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Indiana has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been nine Indiana games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.
Notre Dame vs Indiana Point Spread
Indiana is an underdog by 7.5 points against Notre Dame. Indiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -105.
Notre Dame vs Indiana Over/Under
The over/under for the Notre Dame versus Indiana matchup on Dec. 20 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Notre Dame vs Indiana Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Notre Dame vs. Indiana reveal Notre Dame as the favorite (-285) and Indiana as the underdog (+230).
Notre Dame vs. Indiana Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|39.8
|6
|13.6
|3
|47.2
|12
|Indiana
|43.3
|2
|14.7
|6
|50.5
|12
Notre Dame vs. Indiana Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC/ESPN
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. Indiana analysis on FanDuel Research.