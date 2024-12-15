Army vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Independence Bowl 2024
On Saturday in college football, the Army Black Knights are up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
On Saturday in college football, the Army Black Knights are up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Army vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Army: (-629) | Louisiana Tech: (+450)
- Spread: Army: -14.5 (-110) | Louisiana Tech: +14.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Army vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Army has eight wins in 12 games against the spread this season.
- Army has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 14.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- This season, seven of Army's 12 games have hit the over.
- Louisiana Tech is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Louisiana Tech has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Louisiana Tech has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.
Army vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread
Louisiana Tech is a 14.5-point underdog against Army. Louisiana Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and Army is -110.
Army vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under
A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Army-Louisiana Tech on Dec. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Army vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Army vs. Louisiana Tech reveal Army as the favorite (-629) and Louisiana Tech as the underdog (+450).
Army vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Army
|31.4
|29
|16.2
|10
|48.4
|13
|Louisiana Tech
|22.2
|113
|20.5
|21
|49.7
|12
Army vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Stadium: Independence Stadium
