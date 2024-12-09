Alabama vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ReliaQuest Bowl 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Michigan Wolverines in college football action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-549) | Michigan: (+400)

Alabama: (-549) | Michigan: (+400) Spread: Alabama: -12.5 (-110) | Michigan: +12.5 (-110)

Alabama: -12.5 (-110) | Michigan: +12.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Michigan Betting Trends

Alabama has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

As 12.5-point favorites or more, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread.

There have been six Alabama games (of 12) that went over the total this year.

Michigan is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, seven of Michigan's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Alabama vs Michigan Point Spread

Michigan is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and Alabama, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Alabama vs Michigan Over/Under

Alabama versus Michigan, on Dec. 31, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs Michigan Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Alabama vs. Michigan reveal Alabama as the favorite (-549) and Michigan as the underdog (+400).

Alabama vs. Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 35.5 22 17.3 9 54.1 12 Michigan 22.3 112 20.5 21 42.3 12

Alabama vs. Michigan Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

