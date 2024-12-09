Alabama vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ReliaQuest Bowl 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Michigan Wolverines in college football action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Alabama vs Michigan Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-549) | Michigan: (+400)
- Spread: Alabama: -12.5 (-110) | Michigan: +12.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Alabama vs Michigan Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.
- As 12.5-point favorites or more, Alabama is 4-4 against the spread.
- There have been six Alabama games (of 12) that went over the total this year.
- Michigan is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Michigan has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, seven of Michigan's 12 games have gone over the point total.
Alabama vs Michigan Point Spread
Michigan is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and Alabama, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Alabama vs Michigan Over/Under
Alabama versus Michigan, on Dec. 31, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Alabama vs Michigan Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Alabama vs. Michigan reveal Alabama as the favorite (-549) and Michigan as the underdog (+400).
Alabama vs. Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|35.5
|22
|17.3
|9
|54.1
|12
|Michigan
|22.3
|112
|20.5
|21
|42.3
|12
Alabama vs. Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.