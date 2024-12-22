Penn State vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fiesta Bowl - Quarterfinal 2024

The Penn State Nittany Lions versus the Boise State Broncos is on the college football schedule for Tuesday.

Penn State vs Boise State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (-429) | Boise State: (+330)

Penn State: (-429) | Boise State: (+330) Spread: Penn State: -10.5 (-115) | Boise State: +10.5 (-105)

Penn State: -10.5 (-115) | Boise State: +10.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Boise State Betting Trends

Penn State is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

On the season, Penn State is 4-4 as 10.5-point or better favorites.

This year, six of Penn State's 14 games have hit the over.

Boise State's record against the spread in 2024 is 7-5-0.

Boise State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This season, six of Boise State's 12 games have hit the over.

Penn State vs Boise State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (76.7%)

Penn State vs Boise State Point Spread

Boise State is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-105 odds), and Penn State, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Penn State vs Boise State Over/Under

Penn State versus Boise State on Dec. 31 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Penn State vs Boise State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penn State vs. Boise State reveal Penn State as the favorite (-429) and Boise State as the underdog (+330).

Penn State vs. Boise State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 33.9 10 15.9 13 49.9 14 Boise State 39.1 4 21.9 48 60.1 13

Penn State vs. Boise State Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Stadium: State Farm Stadium

