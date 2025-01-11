Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for College Football National Championship 2024

NCAA football action on Monday includes the Ohio State Buckeyes facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-400) | Notre Dame: (+310)

Ohio State: (-400) | Notre Dame: (+310) Spread: Ohio State: -9.5 (-110) | Notre Dame: +9.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -9.5 (-110) | Notre Dame: +9.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Betting Trends

Ohio State has nine wins in 15 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 9.5-point or better favorites, Ohio State is 5-5.

There have been seven Ohio State games (of 15) that hit the over this year.

Notre Dame's record against the spread in 2024 is 12-3-0.

Notre Dame has played 15 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buckeyes win (65.6%)

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 9.5 points versus Notre Dame. Ohio State is -110 to cover the spread, while Notre Dame is -110.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Over/Under

The over/under for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Jan. 20 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Moneyline

Notre Dame is a +310 underdog on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -400 favorite.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 35.8 3 12.2 1 50.2 15 Notre Dame 37 2 14.3 5 47.2 15

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game day: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

