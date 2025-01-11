Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for College Football National Championship 2024
NCAA football action on Monday includes the Ohio State Buckeyes facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ohio State: (-400) | Notre Dame: (+310)
- Spread: Ohio State: -9.5 (-110) | Notre Dame: +9.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Ohio State vs Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Ohio State has nine wins in 15 games against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 9.5-point or better favorites, Ohio State is 5-5.
- There have been seven Ohio State games (of 15) that hit the over this year.
- Notre Dame's record against the spread in 2024 is 12-3-0.
- Notre Dame has played 15 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buckeyes win (65.6%)
Ohio State vs Notre Dame Point Spread
Ohio State is favored by 9.5 points versus Notre Dame. Ohio State is -110 to cover the spread, while Notre Dame is -110.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame Over/Under
The over/under for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Jan. 20 is 45.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame Moneyline
Notre Dame is a +310 underdog on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -400 favorite.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio State
|35.8
|3
|12.2
|1
|50.2
|15
|Notre Dame
|37
|2
|14.3
|5
|47.2
|15
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Game day: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
