South Carolina vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Citrus Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

South Carolina vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-400) | Illinois: (+310)

South Carolina: (-400) | Illinois: (+310) Spread: South Carolina: -10.5 (-110) | Illinois: +10.5 (-110)

South Carolina: -10.5 (-110) | Illinois: +10.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Carolina vs Illinois Betting Trends

South Carolina is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 10.5-point or higher favorite in 2024.

Out of 12 South Carolina games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Illinois has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, Illinois has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been five Illinois games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

South Carolina vs Illinois Point Spread

Illinois is the underdog by 10.5 points against South Carolina. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -110.

South Carolina vs Illinois Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for South Carolina-Illinois on Dec. 31, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

South Carolina vs Illinois Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for South Carolina-Illinois, South Carolina is the favorite at -400, and Illinois is +310.

South Carolina vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Carolina 31.6 43 17.8 12 46.3 12 Illinois 28.9 62 22.1 35 48.3 12

South Carolina vs. Illinois Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Camping World Stadium

