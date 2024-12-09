FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

South Carolina vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Citrus Bowl 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

South Carolina vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Citrus Bowl 2024

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Carolina vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: South Carolina: (-400) | Illinois: (+310)
  • Spread: South Carolina: -10.5 (-110) | Illinois: +10.5 (-110)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Carolina vs Illinois Betting Trends

  • South Carolina is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • South Carolina has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 10.5-point or higher favorite in 2024.
  • Out of 12 South Carolina games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.
  • Illinois has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.
  • As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, Illinois has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • There have been five Illinois games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

South Carolina vs Illinois Point Spread

Illinois is the underdog by 10.5 points against South Carolina. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -110.

South Carolina vs Illinois Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for South Carolina-Illinois on Dec. 31, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

South Carolina vs Illinois Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for South Carolina-Illinois, South Carolina is the favorite at -400, and Illinois is +310.

South Carolina vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
South Carolina31.64317.81246.312
Illinois28.96222.13548.312

South Carolina vs. Illinois Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Game time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Carolina vs. Illinois analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup