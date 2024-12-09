Miami (FL) vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Pop-Tarts Bowl 2024

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Iowa State Cyclones.

Miami (FL) vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-128) | Iowa State: (+106)

Miami (FL): (-128) | Iowa State: (+106) Spread: Miami (FL): -1.5 (-115) | Iowa State: +1.5 (-105)

Miami (FL): -1.5 (-115) | Iowa State: +1.5 (-105) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Miami (FL) vs Iowa State Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has seven wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) owns an ATS record of 7-5 as 1.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been nine Miami (FL) games (of 12) that went over the total this season.

Iowa State is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Iowa State has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Miami (FL) vs Iowa State Point Spread

Iowa State is a 1.5-point underdog against Miami (FL). Iowa State is -105 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Iowa State Over/Under

The over/under for Miami (FL)-Iowa State on Dec. 28 is 57.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Miami (FL) vs Iowa State Moneyline

The Miami (FL) vs Iowa State moneyline has Miami (FL) as a -128 favorite, while Iowa State is a +106 underdog.

Miami (FL) vs. Iowa State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 44.2 1 23.9 57 58.9 12 Iowa State 30.2 34 21.5 50 48.4 13

Miami (FL) vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Camping World Stadium

