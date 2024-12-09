FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Penn State vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2024 CFP First Round

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Penn State Nittany Lions facing the SMU Mustangs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penn State vs SMU Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Penn State: (-315) | SMU: (+250)
  • Spread: Penn State: -8.5 (-108) | SMU: +8.5 (-112)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs SMU Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Penn State is 6-7-0 this year.
  • Penn State's ATS record as 8.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-4.
  • There have been six Penn State games (of 13) that hit the over this year.
  • SMU's record against the spread in 2024 is 7-5-0.
  • SMU has seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

Penn State vs SMU Point Spread

Penn State is a 8.5-point favorite against SMU. Penn State is -108 to cover the spread, and SMU is -112.

Penn State vs SMU Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Penn State-SMU on Dec. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Penn State vs SMU Moneyline

Penn State is a -315 favorite on the moneyline, while SMU is a +250 underdog.

Penn State vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Penn State33.61716.41149.713
SMU38.5420.84054.013

Penn State vs. SMU Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Penn State vs. SMU analysis on FanDuel Research.

