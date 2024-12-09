Penn State vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2024 CFP First Round

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Penn State Nittany Lions facing the SMU Mustangs.

Penn State vs SMU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (-315) | SMU: (+250)

Penn State: (-315) | SMU: (+250) Spread: Penn State: -8.5 (-108) | SMU: +8.5 (-112)

Penn State: -8.5 (-108) | SMU: +8.5 (-112) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs SMU Betting Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 6-7-0 this year.

Penn State's ATS record as 8.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-4.

There have been six Penn State games (of 13) that hit the over this year.

SMU's record against the spread in 2024 is 7-5-0.

SMU has seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

Penn State vs SMU Point Spread

Penn State is a 8.5-point favorite against SMU. Penn State is -108 to cover the spread, and SMU is -112.

Penn State vs SMU Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Penn State-SMU on Dec. 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Penn State vs SMU Moneyline

Penn State is a -315 favorite on the moneyline, while SMU is a +250 underdog.

Penn State vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 33.6 17 16.4 11 49.7 13 SMU 38.5 4 20.8 40 54.0 13

Penn State vs. SMU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: Beaver Stadium

