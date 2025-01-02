Ohio State vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cotton Bowl - Semifinal 2024

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the college football teams in action on Friday, versus the Texas Longhorns.

we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Ohio State vs Texas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-220) | Texas: (+180)

Ohio State: (-220) | Texas: (+180) Spread: Ohio State: -5.5 (-115) | Texas: +5.5 (-105)

Ohio State: -5.5 (-115) | Texas: +5.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Texas Betting Trends

Ohio State has beaten the spread eight times in 14 games.

Ohio State owns an ATS record of 6-5 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, seven of Ohio State's 14 games have go over the point total.

Against the spread, Texas is 8-7-0 this year.

There have been six Texas games (out of 15) that hit the over this year.

Ohio State vs Texas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (63.4%)

Ohio State vs Texas Point Spread

Texas is the underdog by 5.5 points against Ohio State. Texas is -115 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -105.

Ohio State vs Texas Over/Under

The over/under for the Ohio State versus Texas matchup on Jan. 10 has been set at 53.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Ohio State vs Texas Moneyline

Texas is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -220 favorite.

Ohio State vs. Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 36.4 6 12.1 2 50.1 14 Texas 34.3 4 14.5 7 52.4 15

Ohio State vs. Texas Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Stadium: AT&T Stadium

