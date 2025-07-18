FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 7/18/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Strider ($10.200)

There are still pitchers who need to be confirmed to start on Friday, but at the moment, Spencer Strider has one of the highest ceilings on the slate with his 94th percentile whiff rate (34.3%) and 87th percentile strikeout rate (29.0%). At the same time, he ranks in the 32nd percentile in walk rate (9.4%) and 36th percentile in barrel rate (9.2%) ahead of a meeting with the New York Yankees, who have the second-best wOBA (.341), best wRC+ (120), and second-best ISO (.200) against right-handed pitching this season.

Tyler Glasnow ($9,600)

Back on July 9, Tyler Glasnow tallied 5 Ks and 30 FanDuel points (FDPs) against the same Milwaukee Brewers team he'll face on Friday, and he reached 85 pitches in his last outing, so we should expect around 85-90 pitches from him again. The Brewers are certainly a team that can damage, as they've logged the best wOBA (.348), best wRC+ (126), and second-lowest strikeout rate (18.6%) over the last 30 days before the All-Star break, but Glasnow does have immense upside with his 28.9% strikeout rate -- putting him in a somewhat similar spot as Strider.

Sean Manaea ($8,800)

Sean Manaea made his first start of the season on July 13 before the All-Star break began, and he carved up the Kansas City Royals (ninth-lowest K rate vs. LHP) with 7 Ks and 28 FDPs in 3.1 innings of work. Considering that Manaea got up to 65 pitches in his season debut, we can expect 70-80 pitches from the southpaw on Friday, and he'll get to face a Cincinnati Reds squad that has the 12th-worst wOBA (.292), 9th-worst wRC+ (81), 13th-worst ISO (.134), and 13th-highest strikeout rate (23.6%) against lefties this season.

Brandon Walter ($8,500)

Brandon Walter has been fantastic for the Houston Astros since joining the rotation on May 20, earning a stellar 2.97 SIERA, 2.91 xFIP, 24.2% strikeout rate, and 11.9% swinging-strike rate in his first 7 starts. Despite the Seattle Mariners registering the ninth-best wOBA (.318), seventh-best wRC+ (110), and eighth-best ISO (.168) versus left-handed hurlers this year, there is upside for Walter due to Seattle having the eighth-highest strikeout rate (24.6%) in that split.

Stacks to Target

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Mickey Moniak ($3,500), Hunter Goodman ($3,700), Ryan McMahon ($3,300), and Michael Toglia ($3,200)

Everyone is going to recommend the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field against Kyle Freeland, and while I don't hate mini-stacks from the Twins, I believe the Colorado Rockies have similar upside versus Chris Paddack (4.63 SIERA and 4.72 xFIP). Paddack is coughing up a .338 wOBA and 1.72 HR/9 on the road (compared to a .297 wOBA and 0.76 HR/9 at home) while sitting in the 10th percentile in strikeout rate (16.4%), 25th percentile in hard-hit rate (43.8%), and 26th percentile in groundball rate (37.7%).

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: George Springer ($3,400), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,200), Bo Bichette ($3,000), and Addison Barger ($3,100)

We can also target Justin Verlander on the road, as the experienced hurler is producing a 4.99 xFIP, 1.43 WHIP, and 17.0% strikeout rate on the road (compared to 4.25 xFIP, 1.41 WHIP, and 21.8% strikeout rate in his starts at Oracle Park). Verlander is also permitting a .376 wOBA and 2.16 HR/9 to righties when he's on the visiting team, increasing my interest in George Springer (149 wRC+ and .224 ISO vs. RHP), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (122 wRC+ and .150 ISO), and Bo Bichette (117 wRC+ and .163 ISO) alongside Addison Barger (134 wRC+ and .266 ISO).

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Gleyber Torres ($3,000), Spencer Torkelson ($3,200), Wenceel Perez ($2,800), and Javier Baez ($2,700)

Patrick Corbin hasn't been giving out home runs as often as previous years, but he's still in the 22nd percentile in xERA (4.61), 13th percentile in xBA (.280), and 26th percentile in groundball rate (37.8%) ahead of Friday's date with the Detroit Tigers, who boast the fourth-best wOBA (.336), third-best wRC+ (116), and fifth-best ISO (.179) versus lefties. While I could have interest in Matt Vierling if he's confirmed as the leadoff hitter in Friday's contest, Gleyber Torres (168 wRC+ and .243 ISO vs. LHP), Spencer Torkelson (163 wRC+ and .367 ISO), Wenceel Perez (232 wRC+ and .500 ISO), and Javier Baez (141 wRC+ and .133 ISO) all have formidable metrics against left-handed pitchers.

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Brendan Donovan ($3,000), Ivan Herrera ($3,100), Alec Burleson ($2,900), and Willson Contreras ($3,200)

Although we'll need to wait for confirmation, Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, and he's residing in the first percentile in xERA (6.20), second percentile in xBA (.306), third percentile in barrel rate (13.1%), and third percentile in hard-hit rate (49.7%). Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have a few hitters like Brendan Donovan (154 wRC+ vs. RHP), Ivan Herrera (130 wRC+), Alec Burleson (142 wRC+), and Willson Contreras (107 wRC+) who excel against right-handed pitchers -- making them one of my favorite contrarian stacks for Friday's slate.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 18th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.