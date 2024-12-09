Syracuse vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Holiday Bowl 2024

College football's Friday slate includes the Syracuse Orange facing the Washington State Cougars.

Syracuse vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Syracuse: (-220) | Washington State: (+180)

Syracuse: (-220) | Washington State: (+180) Spread: Syracuse: -6.5 (-110) | Washington State: +6.5 (-110)

Syracuse: -6.5 (-110) | Washington State: +6.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Syracuse vs Washington State Betting Trends

Syracuse has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

Syracuse is winless ATS (0-4) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, seven of Syracuse's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Washington State's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Washington State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Washington State has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Syracuse vs Washington State Point Spread

Syracuse is favored by 6.5 points against Washington State. Syracuse is -110 to cover the spread, while Washington State is -110.

Syracuse vs Washington State Over/Under

A total of 61.5 points has been set for the Syracuse-Washington State matchup on Dec. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Syracuse vs Washington State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Syracuse vs. Washington State reveal Syracuse as the favorite (-220) and Washington State as the underdog (+180).

Syracuse vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Syracuse 32.6 35 28.7 94 56.1 12 Washington State 36.8 15 28.1 90 60.4 12

Syracuse vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

