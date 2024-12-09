Syracuse vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Holiday Bowl 2024
College football's Friday slate includes the Syracuse Orange facing the Washington State Cougars.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Syracuse vs Washington State Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Syracuse: (-220) | Washington State: (+180)
- Spread: Syracuse: -6.5 (-110) | Washington State: +6.5 (-110)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Syracuse vs Washington State Betting Trends
- Syracuse has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.
- Syracuse is winless ATS (0-4) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This year, seven of Syracuse's 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Washington State's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Washington State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- Washington State has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
Syracuse vs Washington State Point Spread
Syracuse is favored by 6.5 points against Washington State. Syracuse is -110 to cover the spread, while Washington State is -110.
Syracuse vs Washington State Over/Under
A total of 61.5 points has been set for the Syracuse-Washington State matchup on Dec. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Syracuse vs Washington State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Syracuse vs. Washington State reveal Syracuse as the favorite (-220) and Washington State as the underdog (+180).
Syracuse vs. Washington State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Syracuse
|32.6
|35
|28.7
|94
|56.1
|12
|Washington State
|36.8
|15
|28.1
|90
|60.4
|12
Syracuse vs. Washington State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: San Diego, California
- Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
