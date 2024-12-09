FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Ole Miss vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Gator Bowl 2024

Data Skrive

The Ole Miss Rebels versus the Duke Blue Devils is on the college football schedule for Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs Duke Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-450) | Duke: (+340)
  • Spread: Ole Miss: -11.5 (-110) | Duke: +11.5 (-110)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Duke Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss' record against the spread is 7-5-0.
  • Ole Miss' ATS record as 11.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-4.
  • Two of 12 Ole Miss games have gone over the point total this season.
  • Duke has eight wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
  • Duke has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Duke has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

Ole Miss vs Duke Point Spread

Duke is an underdog by 11.5 points versus Ole Miss. Duke is -110 to cover the spread, and Ole Miss is -110.

Ole Miss vs Duke Over/Under

The over/under for Ole Miss-Duke on Jan. 2 is 54.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Ole Miss vs Duke Moneyline

The Ole Miss vs Duke moneyline has Ole Miss as a -450 favorite, while Duke is a +340 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Duke Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ole Miss37.51213.9458.612
Duke26.87422.23849.112

Ole Miss vs. Duke Game Info

  • Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Stadium: EverBank Stadium

