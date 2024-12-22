Texas vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Peach Bowl - Quarterfinal 2024

Wednesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-599) | Arizona State: (+430)

Texas: (-599) | Arizona State: (+430) Spread: Texas: -13.5 (-120) | Arizona State: +13.5 (-102)

Texas: -13.5 (-120) | Arizona State: +13.5 (-102) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Arizona State Betting Trends

Texas' record against the spread is 8-6-0.

Texas owns an ATS record of 6-4 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, five of Texas' 14 games have hit the over.

Arizona State has covered the spread 11 times in 13 games.

This season, eight of Arizona State's 13 games have gone over the point total.

Texas vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (76.5%)

Texas vs Arizona State Point Spread

Arizona State is a 13.5-point underdog against Texas. Arizona State is -102 to cover the spread, and Texas is -120.

Texas vs Arizona State Over/Under

Texas versus Arizona State on Jan. 1 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas vs Arizona State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas-Arizona State, Texas is the favorite at -599, and Arizona State is +430.

Texas vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 33.9 10 13.3 4 52.4 14 Arizona State 33.1 24 21.3 41 53.0 13

Texas vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Arizona State analysis on FanDuel Research.