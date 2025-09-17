NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule, including the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
Here is what you need to know about the betting odds for Week 3 in the NFL.
Bills vs. Dolphins
A pair of outstanding running backs will be on show when James Cook and the Buffalo Bills (2-0) host De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Thursday, September 18, 2025.
- Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Favorite: Bills (79.64% win probability)
- Spread: Buffalo (-11.5)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Buffalo vs. Miami with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Bengals
At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) play at the Minnesota Vikings (1-1).
- Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Favorite: Vikings (67.72% win probability)
- Spread: Minnesota (-3)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Bet on Minnesota vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Colts
One of the best QBs in football will be featured when Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (2-0) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-2) on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
- Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite: Colts (61.82% win probability)
- Spread: Indianapolis (-4.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Bet on Tennessee vs. Indianapolis with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Jets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are scheduled to square off against the New York Jets (0-2) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. In their previous games, the Buccaneers defeated the Texans 20-19, and the Jets lost 30-10 to the Bills.
- Game Preview: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (75.77% win probability)
- Spread: Tampa Bay (-6.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bet on Tampa Bay vs. New York with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Steelers
On Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will look to rebound from their recent 31-17 loss to the Seahawks when they match up with the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won their last contest 33-27 versus the Dolphins.
- Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite: Steelers (52.13% win probability)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-1.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Bet on New England vs. Pittsburgh with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are set to collide with the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. Both squads won their last game, as the Eagles took down the Chiefs 20-17, and the Rams won 33-19 versus the Titans.
- Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Favorite: Eagles (72.04% win probability)
- Spread: Philadelphia (-3.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bet on Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Commanders vs. Raiders
Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders (1-1) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Northwest Stadium.
- Game Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders
- Projected Favorite: Commanders (81.19% win probability)
- Spread: Washington (-3.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bet on Washington vs. Las Vegas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Browns vs. Packers
Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers (2-0) play the Cleveland Browns (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Huntington Bank Field.
- Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Favorite: Packers (70.45% win probability)
- Spread: Green Bay (-7.5)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bet on Cleveland vs. Green Bay with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1), who lost to the Bengals in their previous contest, host the Houston Texans (0-2) at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. The Texans lost to the Buccaneers in their last game.
- Game Preview: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Favorite: Texans (51.07% win probability)
- Spread: Jacksonville (-1.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Bet on Jacksonville vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Falcons
Star running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) meet the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium.
- Game Preview: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Favorite: Falcons (72.32% win probability)
- Spread: Atlanta (-5.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bet on Carolina vs. Atlanta with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Broncos
When the Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) and the Denver Broncos (1-1) play on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET, the Chargers will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Raiders with another win, and the Broncos will be trying to rebound from a loss to the Colts.
- Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Favorite: Chargers (64.05% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-2.5)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Bet on Los Angeles vs. Denver with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Saints
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints (0-2) visit the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
- Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Favorite: Seahawks (65.06% win probability)
- Spread: Seattle (-7.5)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Bet on Seattle vs. New Orleans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bears vs. Cowboys
A pair of the best offensive performers in football will be featured when wide receiver Rome Odunze and the Chicago Bears (0-2) host running back Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
- Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
- Projected Favorite: Bears (58.30% win probability)
- Spread: Chicago (-1.5)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bet on Chicago vs. Dallas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
49ers vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are scheduled to square off against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Both teams won their last tilt, as the 49ers took down the Saints 26-21, and the Cardinals won 27-22 against the Panthers.
- Game Preview: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Favorite: 49ers (50.93% win probability)
- Spread: San Francisco (-1.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bet on San Francisco vs. Arizona with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs (0-2), who were taken down by the Eagles in their last contest, visit the New York Giants (0-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Giants lost to the Cowboys in their last game.
- Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
- Projected Favorite: Chiefs (65.52% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas City (-5.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
Bet on New York vs. Kansas City with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!