NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3

There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule, including the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is what you need to know about the betting odds for Week 3 in the NFL.

Bills vs. Dolphins

A pair of outstanding running backs will be on show when James Cook and the Buffalo Bills (2-0) host De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (79.64% win probability)

Bills (79.64% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-11.5)

Buffalo (-11.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

49.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Vikings vs. Bengals

At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) play at the Minnesota Vikings (1-1).

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Vikings (67.72% win probability)

Vikings (67.72% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-3)

Minnesota (-3) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

42.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Titans vs. Colts

One of the best QBs in football will be featured when Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (2-0) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-2) on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Colts (61.82% win probability)

Colts (61.82% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-4.5)

Indianapolis (-4.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

43.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are scheduled to square off against the New York Jets (0-2) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. In their previous games, the Buccaneers defeated the Texans 20-19, and the Jets lost 30-10 to the Bills.

Game Preview: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (75.77% win probability)

Buccaneers (75.77% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-6.5)

Tampa Bay (-6.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Patriots vs. Steelers

On Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will look to rebound from their recent 31-17 loss to the Seahawks when they match up with the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won their last contest 33-27 versus the Dolphins.

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Steelers (52.13% win probability)

Steelers (52.13% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-1.5)

Pittsburgh (-1.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are set to collide with the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. Both squads won their last game, as the Eagles took down the Chiefs 20-17, and the Rams won 33-19 versus the Titans.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (72.04% win probability)

Eagles (72.04% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-3.5)

Philadelphia (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Commanders vs. Raiders

Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders (1-1) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Northwest Stadium.

Game Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Commanders (81.19% win probability)

Commanders (81.19% win probability) Spread: Washington (-3.5)

Washington (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Browns vs. Packers

Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers (2-0) play the Cleveland Browns (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Huntington Bank Field.

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Packers (70.45% win probability)

Packers (70.45% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-7.5)

Green Bay (-7.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jaguars vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1), who lost to the Bengals in their previous contest, host the Houston Texans (0-2) at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. The Texans lost to the Buccaneers in their last game.

Game Preview: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Texans (51.07% win probability)

Texans (51.07% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-1.5)

Jacksonville (-1.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Falcons

Star running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) meet the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium.

Game Preview: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Falcons (72.32% win probability)

Falcons (72.32% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-5.5)

Atlanta (-5.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Chargers vs. Broncos

When the Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) and the Denver Broncos (1-1) play on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET, the Chargers will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Raiders with another win, and the Broncos will be trying to rebound from a loss to the Colts.

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Favorite: Chargers (64.05% win probability)

Chargers (64.05% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-2.5)

Los Angeles (-2.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Saints

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints (0-2) visit the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Seahawks (65.06% win probability)

Seahawks (65.06% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-7.5)

Seattle (-7.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Cowboys

A pair of the best offensive performers in football will be featured when wide receiver Rome Odunze and the Chicago Bears (0-2) host running back Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Bears (58.30% win probability)

Bears (58.30% win probability) Spread: Chicago (-1.5)

Chicago (-1.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

49ers vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are scheduled to square off against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Both teams won their last tilt, as the 49ers took down the Saints 26-21, and the Cardinals won 27-22 against the Panthers.

Game Preview: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Projected Favorite: 49ers (50.93% win probability)

49ers (50.93% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-1.5)

San Francisco (-1.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Giants vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (0-2), who were taken down by the Eagles in their last contest, visit the New York Giants (0-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Giants lost to the Cowboys in their last game.

Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Chiefs (65.52% win probability)

Chiefs (65.52% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-5.5)

Kansas City (-5.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

