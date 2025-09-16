Chargers vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

On Sunday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers are playing the Denver Broncos.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chargers vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (64%)

Chargers vs Broncos Point Spread

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Chargers are -118 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -104 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Broncos Over/Under

A total of 45.5 points has been set for the Chargers-Broncos game on Sept. 21, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Chargers vs Broncos Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Denver is a +130 underdog on the road.

Chargers vs Broncos Betting Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread in every game this year.

The Chargers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One Chargers game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The Broncos have no wins against the spread this year.

One Broncos game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

Chargers vs Broncos Odds & Spread

