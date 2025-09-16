Buccaneers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets.

Buccaneers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (75.8%)

Buccaneers vs Jets Point Spread

Buccaneers vs Jets Over/Under

Buccaneers vs Jets Moneyline

Buccaneers vs Jets Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have yet to hit the over this year.

The Jets have posted one win against the spread this season.

New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Jets have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

Buccaneers vs Jets Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TB: (-340) | NYJ: (+275)

TB: (-340) | NYJ: (+275) Spread: TB: -6.5 (-120) | NYJ: +6.5 (-102)

TB: -6.5 (-120) | NYJ: +6.5 (-102) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

