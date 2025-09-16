Buccaneers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3
The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets.
Buccaneers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (75.8%)
Buccaneers vs Jets Point Spread
The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Buccaneers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -102 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.
Buccaneers vs Jets Over/Under
Buccaneers versus Jets, on Sept. 21, has an over/under of 44.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Buccaneers vs Jets Moneyline
The Buccaneers vs Jets moneyline has the Buccaneers as a -340 favorite, while the Jets are a +275 underdog on the road.
Buccaneers vs Jets Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have yet to hit the over this year.
- The Jets have posted one win against the spread this season.
- New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
- The Jets have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.
Check out even more in-depth Buccaneers vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.
Buccaneers vs Jets Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-340) | NYJ: (+275)
- Spread: TB: -6.5 (-120) | NYJ: +6.5 (-102)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
