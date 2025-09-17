Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Syracuse Orange in college football action on Saturday.
Clemson vs Syracuse Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Clemson: (-847) | Syracuse: (+570)
- Spread: Clemson: -17.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +17.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Clemson vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
- Clemson has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Not one of Clemson's three games has hit the over in 2025.
- Syracuse has one win against the spread this year.
- Syracuse has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.
Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (80.4%)
Clemson vs Syracuse Point Spread
Clemson is favored by 17.5 points versus Syracuse. Clemson is -110 to cover the spread, while Syracuse is -110.
Clemson vs Syracuse Over/Under
A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Clemson-Syracuse on Sept. 20, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Clemson vs Syracuse Moneyline
The Clemson vs Syracuse moneyline has Clemson as a -847 favorite, while Syracuse is a +570 underdog.
Clemson vs. Syracuse Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Clemson
|19.3
|108
|19.0
|57
|53.2
|3
|Syracuse
|39.7
|29
|29.7
|110
|57.8
|3
Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)
