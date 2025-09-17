Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Syracuse Orange in college football action on Saturday.

Clemson vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-847) | Syracuse: (+570)

Clemson: (-847) | Syracuse: (+570) Spread: Clemson: -17.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +17.5 (-110)

Clemson: -17.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +17.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Clemson vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

Clemson has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Not one of Clemson's three games has hit the over in 2025.

Syracuse has one win against the spread this year.

Syracuse has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (80.4%)

Clemson vs Syracuse Point Spread

Clemson is favored by 17.5 points versus Syracuse. Clemson is -110 to cover the spread, while Syracuse is -110.

Clemson vs Syracuse Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Clemson-Syracuse on Sept. 20, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Clemson vs Syracuse Moneyline

The Clemson vs Syracuse moneyline has Clemson as a -847 favorite, while Syracuse is a +570 underdog.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 19.3 108 19.0 57 53.2 3 Syracuse 39.7 29 29.7 110 57.8 3

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

