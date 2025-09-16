Vikings vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3
NFL action on Sunday includes the Minnesota Vikings playing the Cincinnati Bengals.
Vikings vs Bengals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Vikings win (67.7%)
Vikings vs Bengals Point Spread
The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Bengals. The Vikings are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Vikings vs Bengals Over/Under
A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Vikings-Bengals game on Sept. 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Vikings vs Bengals Moneyline
The Vikings vs Bengals moneyline has the Vikings as a -146 favorite, while the Bengals are a +124 underdog on the road.
Vikings vs Bengals Betting Trends
- Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this year.
- One Vikings game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Bengals have posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Bengals have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.
Vikings vs Bengals Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: MIN: (-146) | CIN: (+124)
- Spread: MIN: -3 (-105) | CIN: +3 (-115)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
