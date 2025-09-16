Vikings vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

NFL action on Sunday includes the Minnesota Vikings playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vikings vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Vikings win (67.7%)

Vikings vs Bengals Point Spread

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Bengals. The Vikings are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Vikings vs Bengals Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Vikings-Bengals game on Sept. 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Vikings vs Bengals Moneyline

The Vikings vs Bengals moneyline has the Vikings as a -146 favorite, while the Bengals are a +124 underdog on the road.

Vikings vs Bengals Betting Trends

Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this year.

One Vikings game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The Bengals have posted one win against the spread this year.

The Bengals have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

