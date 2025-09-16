Falcons vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (70.6%)

Falcons vs Panthers Point Spread

The Falcons are 4.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Falcons are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Panthers Over/Under

Falcons versus Panthers on Sept. 21 has an over/under of 43.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Falcons vs Panthers Moneyline

Atlanta is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +190 underdog at home.

Falcons vs Panthers Betting Trends

Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Falcons have yet to hit the over this year.

The Panthers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Carolina has won once ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

One Panthers game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

Falcons vs Panthers Odds & Spread

