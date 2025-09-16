Bills vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3 Thursday Night Football

Thursday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Bills vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Bills vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Bills are 12.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -110 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Dolphins Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Bills-Dolphins on Sept. 18, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bills vs Dolphins Moneyline

Buffalo is the favorite, -769 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +540 underdog on the road.

Bills vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Buffalo has won twice against the spread this year.

One Bills game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The Dolphins have no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Dolphins' two games has gone over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Dolphins analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-769) | MIA: (+540)

BUF: (-769) | MIA: (+540) Spread: BUF: -12.5 (-110) | MIA: +12.5 (-110)

BUF: -12.5 (-110) | MIA: +12.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!