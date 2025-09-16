Colts vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Colts vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (54.9%)

Colts vs Titans Point Spread

The Colts are 3.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Colts are -110 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Titans Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Colts-Titans matchup on Sept. 21, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Colts vs Titans Moneyline

Indianapolis is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a +152 underdog at home.

Colts vs Titans Betting Trends

Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.

One Colts game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

The Titans have posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Tennessee has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of the Titans' two games has gone over the point total.

Colts vs Titans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: IND: (-180) | TEN: (+152)

IND: (-180) | TEN: (+152) Spread: IND: -3.5 (-110) | TEN: +3.5 (-110)

IND: -3.5 (-110) | TEN: +3.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

