Colts vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3
The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Tennessee Titans.
Colts vs Titans Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (54.9%)
Colts vs Titans Point Spread
The Colts are 3.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Colts are -110 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Colts vs Titans Over/Under
A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Colts-Titans matchup on Sept. 21, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Colts vs Titans Moneyline
Indianapolis is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a +152 underdog at home.
Colts vs Titans Betting Trends
- Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- One Colts game (out of two) has hit the over this year.
- The Titans have posted one win against the spread this year.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Tennessee has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- One of the Titans' two games has gone over the point total.
