2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Thursday 9/18/25

Barcelona at Newcastle

It's sure to be a raucous atmosphere at St. James' Park as Barcelona come to town.

Newcastle have proven they can score goals at home against elite sides. They netted three in a win over PSG the last time they were in the Champions League, and they've scored three and two in their last two home games against Liverpool. I think they'll be able to create chances in attack on Thursday, and it'll help them to get Anthony Gordon back.

Barcelona might be the best team in Europe, so this is obviously a stiff challenge for Newcastle, but for all of Barca's brilliance, their high line sometimes comes back to bite them. We saw that play out in last season's Champions League as their two-leg tie with Inter featured a whopping 13 goals. Barcelona have let in three goals over their first four La Liga matches this campaign, including two to Levante.

I think we'll see goals from both sides in this one, and there's comfort in knowing that Barca will continue to play their high line regardless of what the score and situation is in the game.

Napoli at Manchester City

There are several interesting storylines at play in this one, none of which is bigger than Kevin De Bruyne -- possibly the best player in Manchester City history -- coming back to the Etihad.

But I think Phil Foden can steal the show.

Foden struggled last season but was back to his best this past weekend in a derby win over Manchester United. Deployed in a midfield role, Foden netted a goal in addition to totaling four shot-creating actions, per FBRef. He looked a lot like the Foden who was EPL Player of the Season for 2023-24.

Napoli and Antonio Conte will likely come in with a defensive mindset and could end up parking the bus the longer the game goes and the current result is to their liking. That could set up well for Foden to push forward into advanced areas and create havoc.

While I like Foden to score or assist at +110, I prefer to take him to place at least two shots on target at +250.

