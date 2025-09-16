Seahawks vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

In NFL action on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks face the New Orleans Saints.

Seahawks vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (65.1%)

Seahawks vs Saints Point Spread

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites against the Saints. The Seahawks are -122 to cover the spread, while the Saints are +100 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Saints Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Seahawks-Saints game on Sept. 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Seahawks vs Saints Moneyline

The Seahawks vs Saints moneyline has the Seahawks as a -370 favorite, while the Saints are a +295 underdog on the road.

Seahawks vs Saints Betting Trends

Seattle has posted one win against the spread this season.

One Seahawks game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The Saints are winless against the spread this season.

One Saints game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

