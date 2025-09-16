Seahawks vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3
In NFL action on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks face the New Orleans Saints.
Seahawks vs Saints Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Seahawks win (65.1%)
Seahawks vs Saints Point Spread
The Seahawks are 7-point favorites against the Saints. The Seahawks are -122 to cover the spread, while the Saints are +100 to cover as a 7-point underdog.
Seahawks vs Saints Over/Under
A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Seahawks-Saints game on Sept. 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Seahawks vs Saints Moneyline
The Seahawks vs Saints moneyline has the Seahawks as a -370 favorite, while the Saints are a +295 underdog on the road.
Seahawks vs Saints Betting Trends
- Seattle has posted one win against the spread this season.
- One Seahawks game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Saints are winless against the spread this season.
- One Saints game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.
