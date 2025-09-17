Chiefs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3 Sunday Night Football

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (65.5%)

Chiefs vs Giants Point Spread

The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Chiefs are -118 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -104 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Chiefs-Giants on Sept. 21, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Chiefs vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Chiefs, New York is the underdog at +210, and Kansas City is -255 playing on the road.

Chiefs vs Giants Betting Trends

Kansas City hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Chiefs have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

The Giants have posted one win against the spread this season.

New York is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

The Giants have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Chiefs vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.

