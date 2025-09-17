Chiefs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3 Sunday Night Football
The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chiefs win (65.5%)
Chiefs vs Giants Point Spread
The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Chiefs are -118 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -104 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Chiefs vs Giants Over/Under
An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Chiefs-Giants on Sept. 21, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Chiefs vs Giants Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Chiefs, New York is the underdog at +210, and Kansas City is -255 playing on the road.
Chiefs vs Giants Betting Trends
- Kansas City hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
- The Chiefs have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.
- The Giants have posted one win against the spread this season.
- New York is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.
- The Giants have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.
Check out even more in-depth Chiefs vs. Giants analysis on FanDuel Research.
Chiefs vs Giants Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-255) | NYG: (+210)
- Spread: KC: -5.5 (-118) | NYG: +5.5 (-104)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!